12-Year-Old Florida Middle School Boy Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Students

A 12-year-old Middle School student was arrested after making threats on social media, that he would shoot fellow students.

On October 27th, 2021, East District deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several homes in Lehigh Acres after a threat to commit a shooting was posted on social media.

Due to the threat targeting students at Lehigh Acres Middle School, our Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned that a 7th-grade student named Daniel Zellmer,12, was responsible for posting the violent threat.

A search warrant for Zellmer’s home, located at 1003 Prospect Avenue, was subsequently executed.

Detectives located two airsoft guns in Zellmer’s room and several firearms locked away in a safe elsewhere in the home.

“Make no mistake, any and all threats will be thoroughly investigated,” stated Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Even fake threats result in real consequences. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that our children are safe when they go to school.”

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Daniel Zellmer and charged him with Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting.

