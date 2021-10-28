CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

12-Year-Old Florida Middle School Boy Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Students

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxqsU_0cfYK4yJ00

A 12-year-old Middle School student was arrested after making threats on social media, that he would shoot fellow students.

On October 27th, 2021, East District deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several homes in Lehigh Acres after a threat to commit a shooting was posted on social media.

Due to the threat targeting students at Lehigh Acres Middle School, our Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned that a 7th-grade student named Daniel Zellmer,12, was responsible for posting the violent threat.

A search warrant for Zellmer’s home, located at 1003 Prospect Avenue, was subsequently executed.

Detectives located two airsoft guns in Zellmer’s room and several firearms locked away in a safe elsewhere in the home.

“Make no mistake, any and all threats will be thoroughly investigated,” stated Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Even fake threats result in real consequences. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that our children are safe when they go to school.”

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Daniel Zellmer and charged him with Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis Claims Another Win, Appellate Court Overruled Judges Block On Universal Masking Ban In Schools
  • POLL: Growing Number Of Americans Want Increased Funding For Police
  • Trump Jr. Salutes Liberal Washington Post Backtracking From ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Whitewash Attempt
  • Frontier Airlines Denies Boarding For Florida Family Taking Child To Boston For Medical Care Over Mask
  • Florida Senator Claims Surgeon General Ignored Mask Request, But Huddles With Democrats While Maskless
  • DeathSantis? Florida Now Sports America’s Lowest COVID Infection Rate

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 10

James Koloski
6d ago

The poor boy shouldnt be arrested He should be put into phsyatrist care and get help. If bullying was involved then those kids should be charged for making him to be this way. I know he shouldve went for help but NOBODY LISTENS ANYMORE. GLAD THAT THERE WASNT SHOOTING INVOLVED OR HURT THOSE OTHER KIDS. GET THAT BOY SOME HELP

Reply(2)
9
Robbie Blackburn
5d ago

when kids get into fights I think the one who started the fight should be punished and the one who defended themselves should be let off with a warning

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Brandon Man Pleads Guilty To Two Armed Gas Station Robberies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Taphonie Prince, 25, Brandon, has pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 14 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Prince’s criminal history includes prior state court convictions for burglary and robbery.
BRANDON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Convicted Felon, Bradenton Man Charged With Robbery Of Sarasota Business

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Bradenton man after he attempted to rob a Sarasota business. On Monday just before 9:00 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of 17th Street for the report of a robbery. According to an employee, the suspect entered the business demanding money and stated he was armed, although no weapon was initially observed.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Boston#Firearms#Middle School#Democrats
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police On The Scene Where One Man Has Died

TAMPA, FL. – Police are currently investigating the death of a man in Tampa after an emergency call came in around 2:34 pm. on Tuesday. According to investigators, Tampa Police responded to 7800 N. 22nd St. in reference to a subject reported to be unconscious at this location. Upon their...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Cold Case: 35-Year Old Lynette Campbell 1996

Lynette Campbell was a 35-year-old, white female, who lived with her mother and 10-year-old daughter, at the time of her death in Tarpon Springs. Campbell was last seen alive by her mother on May 31, 1996, at 11:00 p.m., as she was leaving her residence to visit a “new” boyfriend, Mark. In the early morning hours of June 1, 1996, she was reported to have been seen by witnesses at the Bridge Lounge in Tarpon Springs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Illegal Immigrant With A Long Criminal Record Defied Deportation Because Some Woke NFL Players Vouched For Him. Now, He Is A Murder Suspect

Wokeism, as a California case seems to indicate, can get people killed. According to the local media in Bakersfield, sheriff’s detectives in Tulare County were searching for 24-year-old Jose Omar Bello Reyes as a murder suspect. Investigators believe Reyes and two other men were involved in the shooting death of...
IMMIGRATION
The Free Press - TFP

Indiana Man Gets 70-Months For Trafficking 1,436 Grams Of Meth, Arrested In Georgia During I-75 Traffic Stop

An Indiana man was sentenced to federal prison after Butts County, Georgia, deputies arrested him transporting bundles of methamphetamine northbound from Florida. Ryan Tracey Yates, 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self today after previously entering a guilty plea for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
GEORGIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy