Kusama price analysis shows bullish dominance. Support for KSM/USD is present at $402. Resistance to be met at $429. The Kusama price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency is in bullish mode. The price of KSM/USD had increased today as well after a steep jump of yesterday when it hiked from $371 to $409. Kusama broke above the psychological mark of $400 yesterday. The next resistance for KSM/USD is present at $429; in contrast, support is present at $402. Yesterday’s jump helped KSM/USD to continue marking the higher highs, which it seems to be marking for the entire last month as the overall price trend line is upwards.

