Steve Sarkisian updates playing status of key linebacker

Steve Sarksian and the Texas Longhorns are hosting a key recruiting weekend. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian gave Texas Longhorns fans some good news on Thursday.

According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, Sarkisian said linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is “good to go” after coming back from a concussion.

The Texas head coach added, “fired up to have him back.”

This is a major development from Monday’s report where the Longhorns coach was still unclear if Overshown would be ready to go vs. Baylor.

Sarkisian provides injury updates on two key linebackers

The Texas Longhorns enjoyed a bye week this past weekend, hoping to get healthier as they attempt to go on a run over the second half of their season. Earlier this week, Steve Sarkisian provided injury updates on defensive back Kitan Crawford and Overshown.

First, Overshown’s been dealing with a concussion. Originally, he entered the 2021 season as Texas’ top linebacker — combining experience and skill in his fourth season. However, the aforementioned concussion slowed things down, forcing him to pass safety protocols.

According to Sarkisian, the Texas linebacker is back at practice this week — good news for the Longhorns defense.

Moreover, Overshown was playing good football when he went down with a concussion against Oklahoma State. Thus far in 2021, he’s recorded 56 tackles and two sacks over the first seven games.

As for Crawford, Sarkisian mentioned the defensive back is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury. While Crawford has just five tackles this season, he’s helped fill gaps in the Longhorns secondary across multiple games.

With games against Baylor and Iowa State coming up, Texas needs all the help they can get. If they can get victories in each contest, Sarkisian will have some signature victories from his first season with Texas.

Steve Sarkisian sends message to fans, recruits

Texas lost their last contest to Oklahoma State at home. While the Longhorns didn’t come away with the win, Sarkisian was blown away by the support from fans — attendance for the game was just shy of 100,000.

As Texas continues to trek on this season, Sarkisian knows that the Longhorns are going to need the fans to continue their support. Texas is now 4-3 on the season, with two consecutive losses.

“We’ve got an unbelievable fan base here,” Sarkisian said. “The support has been tremendous. I recognize when you kick off at 11 a.m., that’s not easy for everybody. Everybody’s got other things going on in their lives.

“Obviously Longhorn football, it carries a lot of weight and it’s very important, but other people have things going on. So, 11 a.m. kicks aren’t easy. So, to have that support was tremendous for our own players. I think we’ve got an exciting brand of football.”

Luckily, Steve Sarkisian is getting some play-makers back on defense as he tries to bring the Longhorns back to the national stage.