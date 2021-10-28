WATCH: Ryan Day press conference as Buckeyes finalize Penn State prep

Chris Olave is part of one of the best wide receiver units in college football right now, at Ohio State. Today, Ryan Day revealed that he almost didn’t become a Buckeye. Olave committed to Ohio State late in the recruiting process, on Jan. 28, 2018. He signed with the school less than two weeks later. For all of the star power that OSU adds on an annual basis, Olave was something of a diamond in the rough, a three-star recruit ranked just inside the top 400 in his class by 247Sports.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO