CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Ryan Day press conference as Buckeyes finalize Penn State prep

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day met with the media for a press conference Thursday afternoon. The...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Here's what Ryan Day said during 'lightning-round' press conference

No. 5 Ohio State coming off a bye week and will travel to face Indiana on Oct. 23 (7:30 p.m. EST/ABC). Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed the media on Oct. 21 in advance of the conference road game. The coach touched on a variety of subjects, from using physical binders for plays to his team’s COVID-19 vaccination status.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Horseshoe#American Football#The Nittany Lions
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals 1 Buckeyes Star Decommitted During Recruitment

Chris Olave is part of one of the best wide receiver units in college football right now, at Ohio State. Today, Ryan Day revealed that he almost didn’t become a Buckeye. Olave committed to Ohio State late in the recruiting process, on Jan. 28, 2018. He signed with the school less than two weeks later. For all of the star power that OSU adds on an annual basis, Olave was something of a diamond in the rough, a three-star recruit ranked just inside the top 400 in his class by 247Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media ahead of Penn State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will address the media Tuesday afternoon, just days before the No. 5 Buckeyes host No. 20 Penn State. The Buckeyes are coming off a blowout 54-7 win on the road over Indiana. Penn State fell to Illinois 20-18 last Saturday in 9 OT.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day not satisfied with Ohio State's first-half offense vs. Penn State

Despite Ohio State being up 17-10 at the break, head coach Ryan Day isn’t pleased with how his team’s offense has performed. The Buckeyes averaged just 1.6 yards per carry and finished with 19 rushing yards. Granted, Penn State’s defense is one of the best in the country, but it’s still a surprise to see this given how OSU has run the ball this season.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

What Ryan Day said following Ohio State's hard-fought win vs. Penn State

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Ohio State, but it still got the job done against rival Penn State. The Buckeyes overcame a slow start (including trailing 7-3 at the end of the 1st quarter) but turned it on the rest of the way, especially in the 2nd half. They outscored the Nittany Lions 16-14 to win, 33-24.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ryan Day discusses upcoming game against Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day held his weekly news conference, Tuesday, where he talked about the Buckeyes upcoming game against Nebraska.   The Buckeyes (7-1) are coming off a 33-24 win against Penn State. Despite the win, Ohio State fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college football top 25 […]
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Ryan Day wants to adapt College Football's targeting rule

Like many college football fans, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is not a fan of the targeting rule in its current form. After Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers was ejected from last weekend’s Penn State game for targeting, Day went on the record with a different way to enforce the penalty.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy