NHL

Quenneville To Meet With NHL Commissioner Over Handling Of Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville will meet with NHL commissioner...

chicago.cbslocal.com

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
State
New York State
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Kane, Toews Address Report and Kyle Beach Revelation

Blackhawks’ Kane, Toews address report and Kyle Beach story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks released the findings of the Jenner & Block investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich and made organizational changes immediately after doing so. Stan Bowman stepped down as President/GM and Al MacIsaac was also relieved of his duties.
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Joel Quenneville
1460 ESPN Yakima

NHL Not Disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM for Role in Scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has decided not to discipline a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager for his role in the club's mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010. Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now the GM of the Winnipeg Jets. He concluded based on that conversation and the team’s investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for improper decisions made at the time. Bettman felt Cheveldayoff had limited say in the matter as a low-ranking club official.
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
#Nhl Commissioner#Cbs 2
cbslocal.com

Former Blackhawks Coach Brad Aldrich’s Name Crossed Off Stanley Cup

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich’s name has been crossed off the Stanley Cup, following an independent investigation into claims he sexually assaulted former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach in 2010. A spokeswoman for the Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed Aldrich’s name was x-ed out on the...
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
chatsports.com

Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
kingstonthisweek.com

TRAIKOS: Floodgates are opening as Penguins now dealing with their own sexual-assault allegations

The timing seemed curious — if not more than a little coincidental. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A day after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held a news conference to formally address the sexual abuse scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks, a news conference was called on Tuesday to discuss the “imminent filing of a civil lawsuit” on behalf of Erin Skalde against members of the Pittsburgh Penguins for another alleged sexual assault that involved a former minor-league head coach.
Sportsnet.ca

NHL sends memo to teams in response to Blackhawks scandal

The NHL sent a memo to all 32 teams Wednesday after serious failings within the Chicago Blackhawks organization were brought to light this week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday on The Jeff Marek Show. "One of the things the NHL sent out in its memo to teams is a reminder...
