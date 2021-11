Caltrans and the Riverside County Transportation Commission highway projects are continuing in the area with only a few lane closures scheduled for the coming week. However, construction schedules could change. RCTC warns motorists to be aware of construction crews continuing their work on the Railroad Canyon I-15 improvement project with some possible nighttime closures on Summerhill Drive and Railroad Canyon. See @RailroadCanyon for the latest updates. The RCTC, is in partnership with Caltrans and the city of Lake Elsinore in upgrading the Interstate I-15 Railroad Canyon Interchange in Lake Elsinore. RCTC is the lead agency for this project. Caltrans is continuing its work to widen Highway 74, the Ortega Highway, which runs from Lake Elsinore to San Juan Capistrano and the beach.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO