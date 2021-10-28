Algonquin Police Arrest Man Locked In Hotel Room After Trying To Serve Warrant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver is under arrest. Police say Illian Geordanice illegally parked his car in the 12000 block of NW 7 Avenue in North Miami. Officers say when a tow truck driver tried towing the vehicle, Geordanice and another person began yelling at the driver before they attacked him. “When the tow truck driver got here, he hooked up the car, he was finishing strapping it down and two guys from the garage next door came out and started beating him up. My husband said to call the police that they were beating on him, and we heard a shot fired,” said nearby business owner Leslie Erb. Police say Geordanice shot the driver, adding that the other person with him also had a firearm. Geordanice is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO