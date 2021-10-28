CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Begin Treatment At Welles Park To Rid The Field Of Grubs

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – – Crews were out spraying the fields at Welles Park Thursday trying to get...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Communities Go Extra Mile To Ensure Safety For Kids, Teens, And Adults This Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighborhoods across the city were actively working this Halloween to make sure celebrations would be safe after little kids were finished trick-or-treating. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, communities agree the best antidote to aimless Halloween antics is to plan things where teens and young adults can celebrate safely. Several events were held throughout the South Side Sunday aiming to do just that. First, even our camera got into a Halloween mask costume for a “Trunk or Treat” in the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, along the Indiana State Line on the city’s Southeast Side. This is a huge event...
Extremely Local News: Grub infestation closes Welles Park until next year

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared information on:. Welles Park Grub Infestation Will Shut Down Youth Sports Until At Least Next Summer, Parent Group Says Treatments of the ball fields will start at Welles this week and as soon as next week at Winnemac Park.
CBS Chicago

Grub Bug Treatment Will Delay Baseball And Softball Season At 2 Chicago Parks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Grub bugs are causing a big problem for two parks on Chicago’s North Side, but getting rid of the lawn chomping critters means delaying the start of next year’s youth baseball season. The Welles Park Parents Association says no sports activities will be allowed on the fields at Welles and Winnemac parks until July of next year. That’s because of the lawn treatments necessary to get rid of the grub – also known as May beetle or June bugs. Grubs eat the roots of plants and can quickly destroy crops. They’ve already chewed up massive parts of the grass...
NBC Chicago

Grub Infestation Damages Popular North Side Chicago Park

Youth baseball and softball teams that compete at Welles Park in Lincoln Square are searching for new fields to finish their fall seasons due to an infestation of grubs at the park. According to the Chicago Park District, large numbers of grubs recently emerged at Welles Park and Winnemac Park....
CBS Baltimore

Rash Field Park To Reopen In November Following Renovations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than a year of construction, Rash Field Park is set to reopen in early November following a $16.8 million facelift to install a skate park, an adventure park and nature park for kids, a shade lawn, and other amenities. Mayor Brandon Scott, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and city officials are scheduled to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 5. Over the next two days, the new park will host skateboarding sessions, a Zumba class and other events to celebrate the reopening of the 7 1/2 acre park next to the Maryland Science Center. The two...
blockclubchicago.org

Mystery Of What Killed The Grass At Welles Park Is Solved — But Why Thousands Of Grubs Infested The Fields Is Still Unknown

LINCOLN SQUARE — Experts knew the victim and the crime: Welles Park’s baseball fields were destroyed by an insect. Now, they’ve identified the culprit: June beetle grubs. But there’s still mystery around why the beetles’ larvae took over the park and damaged its grounds so extensively. Writhing masses of grubs...
Fox 32 Chicago

Baseball fields at Welles Park in Lincoln Square unusable due to grub infestation

CHICAGO - The nearly 1000 Little League Baseball games scheduled to be played at Welles Park this spring will have to either move somewhere else or not be played at all. "There's zero grass and it smelled terrible. It smelled like a zoo," said 13-year-old umpire Will McCaffrey, who umped a game there last Sunday. "The grubs ate every single piece of grass. They ate the roots and there's none left."
