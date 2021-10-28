CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London calling: United resumes twice-daily flights to London in March

By Keely Sugden
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — International travel is making a comeback at Denver International Airport, with United Airlines resuming its daily flights between Denver and London-Heathrow on March 4, 2022. The airline will also offer expanded twice-daily flights begin on March 26, 2022, it announced on Wednesday.

“Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United’s network at DEN,” said Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington. “Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding DEN gateway.”

United began seasonal flights from Denver to London in March 2018 and expanded to year-round service in in March 2019. The flights were suspended in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

United will be the first airline to offer double-daily flights from Denver to the same European destination.

United Airlines will also begin providing a daily flight from Denver to Munich on April 23, 2022. Flights to Frankfurt resumed on Nov. 2, 2020 after being grounded for the pandemic.

Denver is the third busiest airport in the world , according to DIA officials. The recent snapshot showed only Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth as busier airports than Denver worldwide.

As the holiday travel season begins, airport officials are advising travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights board. The old rule of thumb called for arrival two hours before departure.

executivetraveller.com

Qantas pushes back Melbourne-London, Brisbane-USA flights

Brisbane flights to LA and Singapore pushed back to February 2022. Australia-New Zealand to remain closed until January 2022. Proving that the runway to post-pandemic skies is anything but smooth, Qantas has been forced to delay flights from Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as to New Zealand and New Caledonia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
onemileatatime.com

United Airlines Reveals London Heathrow Expansion

A couple of weeks ago, United Airlines announced a bunch of new international routes. Well, the airline is back today with even more new international flights. This includes one new route, and additional frequencies on three existing routes. In this post:. United adds flights to London. United Airlines has announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

United Unraveled: Inside The Premium Heavy London Boston Expansion

As part of United Airlines’ announcement of offering five new flights from London Heathrow to the United States, the carrier is introducing a new service to Boston from the UK’s busiest airport in March 2022. Following this news, Simple Flying caught up with Bob Schumacher – Director Sales, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and Off-line markets, United Airlines, about his company’s plans.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
