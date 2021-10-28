London calling: United resumes twice-daily flights to London in March

DENVER (KDVR) — International travel is making a comeback at Denver International Airport, with United Airlines resuming its daily flights between Denver and London-Heathrow on March 4, 2022. The airline will also offer expanded twice-daily flights begin on March 26, 2022, it announced on Wednesday.

“Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United’s network at DEN,” said Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington. “Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding DEN gateway.”

United began seasonal flights from Denver to London in March 2018 and expanded to year-round service in in March 2019. The flights were suspended in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

United will be the first airline to offer double-daily flights from Denver to the same European destination.

United Airlines will also begin providing a daily flight from Denver to Munich on April 23, 2022. Flights to Frankfurt resumed on Nov. 2, 2020 after being grounded for the pandemic.

Denver is the third busiest airport in the world , according to DIA officials. The recent snapshot showed only Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth as busier airports than Denver worldwide.

As the holiday travel season begins, airport officials are advising travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights board. The old rule of thumb called for arrival two hours before departure.

