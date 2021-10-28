CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Please Get Vacinated'

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 80% of the people in Illinois eligible to...

chicago.cbslocal.com

glasgowcourier.com

Papers Please

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times..." A tale of two states. As I was perusing the website of a newspaper I used to work for in Western Washington, my eye was caught by a headline that made me grateful I no longer live there. It was, "Proof of vaccination required at these businesses and events."
SCIENCE
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
thecounty.me

Please vote on police question

We are coming upon Election Day, and along with your regular referendum ballot, you will find a separate paper ballot asking a question concerning the construction of a new City of Caribou police station. This is a non-binding, simple survey — a yes or no question. An architectural firm was...
CARIBOU, ME
CBS Chicago

Chicago Communities Go Extra Mile To Ensure Safety For Kids, Teens, And Adults This Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighborhoods across the city were actively working this Halloween to make sure celebrations would be safe after little kids were finished trick-or-treating. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, communities agree the best antidote to aimless Halloween antics is to plan things where teens and young adults can celebrate safely. Several events were held throughout the South Side Sunday aiming to do just that. First, even our camera got into a Halloween mask costume for a “Trunk or Treat” in the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, along the Indiana State Line on the city’s Southeast Side. This is a huge event...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity Opens In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new primary care clinic is now open for business in North Philadelphia. Dr. Ala Stanford along with staff and supporters said a brief prayer outside the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity which opened its doors to patients Wednesday morning. The location has five doctors...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincinnati CityBeat

PUBLIC SAFETY
Dartmouth

More Employees, Please

Hanover businesses fall victim to the national labor shortage. Longer wait times, skyrocketing prices, more limited menu offerings — across the nation, this is the new reality for restaurant-goers. The entire food service industry is struggling with the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with issues such as labor shortages and supply chain disruption impacting the industry in numerous ways. In a survey conducted by Alignable with small and medium-sized business owners, 85% of restaurant owners said it was “very difficult” to find staff, and only 3% said they weren’t struggling to hire.
HANOVER, NH
elkhornmediagroup.com

CTUIR pleased with Rx burns

MISSION – This month, controlled burns on the Umatilla Indian Reservation involved three areas totaling about 2,440 acres. The largest burn, totaling 1,700 acres, was the first on the reservation to have been started by aerial ignition. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Interim Deputy Executive Director Matthew Johnson...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rises To 5th Highest COVID-19 Rate In The Country

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and could do so for weeks to come. In an update about the state’s response, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado now has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. “For whatever reason our region of the country the Mountain West and is experiencing a significant rise,” Polis said. (credit: CBS) The fight here, he says, is against the unvaccinated and the state’s response will focus on increasing hospital capacity instead of issuing more mandates. “They are clogging our hospitals and I think most Coloradans are sick and tired of wearing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

2 Garland Children Mistakenly Given Adult Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

11/3/21 UPDATE: The mother of the 7-year-old mistakenly given an adult COVID vaccine dose, says her son is doing “okay” after getting the shot. GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see vaccination opportunities at events around North Texas, but this weekend in Garland, a Trunk or Treat went very wrong. Now, a family wants answers their 6-year-old son, and a 7-year-old neighbor’s son mistakenly received adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up clinic run by the City of Garland’s health department. It happened Sunday, Oct. 31 at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church when nurses running the clinic recommended the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS LA

New Vending Machines Dispenses Books At Several Corona-Norco Unified Schools

MIRA LOMA (CBSLA) — The items being dispensed at new vending machines that have been installed at schools in the Corona-Norco Unified School District recently can’t be eaten – but they do feed the mind and the imagination. (credit: CBS) The new vending machine on campuses like Vandermolen Elementary School in Mira Loma dispenses children’s books. And students can buy them using tokens earned with good behavior. “They love it, they love receiving books,” Principal said. “Especially in this day and age with everything being electronic, it’s on the iPad, it’s on the computer screen. Actually getting a physical book that they can...
CORONA, CA
cbslocal.com

"Walk With Hart" in Folsom

We head out to Folsom to talk with "The Dog Guy," Jason Davis about an upcoming fundraiser for the Homeless Assistance Resource Team! Jason is doing a 100-mile walk to help fundraise, and he lets us know how you can help!
HOMELESS
Cincinnati CityBeat

PUBLIC SAFETY
Cincinnati CityBeat

PUBLIC SAFETY
cltampa.com

TECHNOLOGY

