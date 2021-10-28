'Please Get Vacinated'

Hanover businesses fall victim to the national labor shortage. Longer wait times, skyrocketing prices, more limited menu offerings — across the nation, this is the new reality for restaurant-goers. The entire food service industry is struggling with the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with issues such as labor shortages and supply chain disruption impacting the industry in numerous ways. In a survey conducted by Alignable with small and medium-sized business owners, 85% of restaurant owners said it was “very difficult” to find staff, and only 3% said they weren’t struggling to hire.
