'Please Get Vacinated'

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and could do so for weeks to come. In an update about the state’s response, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado now has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. “For whatever reason our region of the country the Mountain West and is experiencing a significant rise,” Polis said. (credit: CBS) The fight here, he says, is against the unvaccinated and the state’s response will focus on increasing hospital capacity instead of issuing more mandates. “They are clogging our hospitals and I think most Coloradans are sick and tired of wearing...

