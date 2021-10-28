CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANALYSIS-Climate-vulnerable countries float 'emergency' timetable to cut emissions

By Megan Rowling
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Under Paris pact, nations due to raise targets every five years

* Planned emissions cuts will lead to warming of 2.7C, UN says

* Growing calls for more frequent ratchet of emissions reductions

BARCELONA, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, who held the world’s first underwater cabinet meeting in 2009 in a symbolic cry for help for his low-lying island nation, says he’s not “pessimistic” about efforts to ramp up global climate action.

Now the speaker of parliament for his Indian Ocean home, he advocates on behalf of 48 vulnerable countries for more effort by big-polluter nations to cut emissions and boost finance for those on the frontlines of wild weather and rising oceans.

Ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow starting Sunday, the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Nasheed represents - which unites developing nations from Africa, Asia and Latin America - has called for a “climate emergency pact”.

The grouping wants countries to ramp up their plans for emissions cuts at every annual U.N. climate summit through to 2025, striving harder to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.

That accord says countries should update their national climate action plans, known as NDCs, every five years, though the 2020 deadline for the second round of pledges was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are calling on any country - but especially the major emitters - to come with additional ambition at every single COP,” said Ethiopia’s Commissioner for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Fekadu Beyene earlier this month.

Close to 50 of the roughly 190 countries that signed up to the Paris accord have yet to submit new or updated emissions reduction goals due by the key U.N. talks.

Of those plans submitted, a few large emitters show low - or no - fresh ambition.

“They still have the same (small) amount of concern about inflicting harm on vulnerable countries”, even as warming impacts become more severe around the world, Nasheed said.

At COP26, governments will seek to get every country synchronised on a five-year schedule to tighten their emissions targets.

But a round of fresh pledges every five years may not be enough to meet the 1.5C goal, seen as vital by scientists, small island nations and other at-risk countries for the world to avert the worst effects of climate change.

To stick to 1.5C, the U.N. climate science panel says emissions need to be reduced by 45% below 2010 levels by 2030.

The latest U.N. assessment of existing plans and pledges by governments, however, shows emissions will rise 16% this decade from 2019 levels, unless efforts are ramped up significantly.

Another U.N. report this week estimated that current commitments to cut emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7C temperature rise this century, in yet another stark warning ahead of COP26.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blamed the shortfall on a “leadership gap”, which he said must be closed at the talks starting in Glasgow on Sunday.

G20 HEAVY-LIFT?

Pressure is growing on some of the world’s biggest-emitting emerging economies which have yet to formally submit stronger 2030 targets, including India, Russia and Brazil.

Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, said the window was “rapidly closing” on the chances of meeting the 1.5C goal.

But G20 economies - which together account for about 80% of global emissions and whose leaders meet this weekend - could get most of the way there “if they really stepped up”, she noted.

All countries need to play their part but those that have submitted updated NDCs that do not improve on, or are weaker than, their first - as with Brazil and Mexico - should come back as soon as possible to revise those, she added.

The proposal by the CVF group is not intended to replace the five-year cycle provided for in the Paris pact but to encourage new commitments on an annual basis that could be folded into the formally updated plans.

Those yearly contributions could be in the form of a bigger emissions-cutting target, an expansion of greenhouse gas reductions covered to include methane, for example, or a goal to raise the share of renewables in a country’s energy mix.

U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa noted that the Paris Agreement allows governments to improve their plans at any time, and said she did not think formal changes were needed to the pact to make that happen more often than every five years.

With emissions-cutting pledges still “so far away” from what is required by 2030, “we need countries to be continuously reviewing their NDCs, looking for areas of opportunities that will allow us to increase ambition and hopefully close the gap,” she told journalists on Thursday.

Yet, while most climate experts and campaigners agree more collective effort is needed to limit planetary heating, there are differences of opinion on how to share the burden of delivering the required emissions reductions.

Some argue poor countries - most of which have historically spewed few greenhouse gases into the atmosphere - should not have to boost action each year, especially if funding to help them do so continues to fall short of promised levels.

Revamping climate plans can be a particularly heavy bureaucratic burden on small countries with few resources and already negligible emissions.

Former Ireland President Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, a group of veteran statesmen and women, told an event this month that an annual “ratchet mechanism” that applies to all countries across the board would not be helpful.

“I think this would get away from targeting those (nations) who are not meeting their responsibility,” she said. “I prefer a more politically targeted focus on those countries.”

REAL-WORLD LOSSES

Nasheed of the Maldives said governments that failed to phase down their fossil fuel industries and related emissions were not only hurting low-lying island nations like his but “digging their own grave”.

“They are not protecting the lives or the livelihoods of their own constituents or (their) infrastructure,” he said.

“Every country is vulnerable now,” he said, citing the almost 200 deaths caused by this summer’s floods in Germany and urging governments to raise their game at each annual U.N. climate summit.

Harjeet Singh, a senior advisor with Climate Action Network International, said climate negotiators were still failing to connect the dots between glacial progress on cutting emissions and surging losses and damage from global warming impacts.

"The outside reality must inform our thinking and our actions - it's still not happening and we have to continue hammering on this point at this COP," Singh said. (Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org/climate)

Related
The Independent

'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe.Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to 200 kilograms, or 440 pounds — to the reinforced metal frame of his bike. Driving mostly at night to avoid the police and the heat, he transports the coal 16 kilometers (10 miles) to traders who pay him $2. Thousands of others do the same.This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
Mohamed Nasheed
Patricia Espinosa
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate change: Xi Jinping warns Boris Johnson China’s cuts to carbon emissions will be ‘gradual’

China’s president Xi Jinping has warned Boris Johnson in a phone call ahead of next week’s climate change summit that cuts to greenhouse gases produced by the world’s biggest carbon emitter will be only “gradual”.Speaking just two days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit hosted by Mr Johnson in Glasgow, Mr Xi said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but that bringing down carbon emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” which would have to be undertaken in a “gradual and orderly” way.Commitments announced on Thursday by Beijing to reach peak...
WORLD
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Latin America#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate#Barcelona#Cvf#U N#Forest
FOX40

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its […]
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

Biden joins global push to cut climate-warming methane emissions

The Biden administration is proposing stricter regulations to reduce leaks of methane from oil and gas industry operations. It comes as world leaders at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow are pushing countries to join a global pledge to cut methane, a climate warming gas that's even more potent than carbon dioxide.
GLASGOW, KY
BBC

Climate change: How are we doing with cutting emissions?

Emissions, emissions, emissions. Wherever they come from, they are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change. Lots has been done in Wales and across the UK to cut the amount of harmful gases we release into the atmosphere, but more still needs to be done. The Welsh...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance to help them . The Climate Vulnerable Forum also wants more frequent updates on national plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and the development of a system to compensate poor countries for climate-related damages. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, brings together thousands of diplomats, scientists and environmental campaigners from around the world to assess progress since the Paris climate accord was signed in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
India
Climate Change
Environment
Germany
Brazil
United Nations
BBC

Climate change: 'More homegrown timber needed' to cut emissions

Building the homes of the future will require Wales to become a "forest nation", according to industry experts. They said much more homegrown timber is needed to cut carbon emissions from construction, and would also lead to greener homes and jobs in rural areas. A group of forestry, manufacturing and...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Italian Prime Minister […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Fossil Countries Lobby to Soften IPCC Report on Urgency of Emission Cuts

Fossil producers Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and beef producers Brazil and Argentina are lobbying hard to water down an upcoming United Nations science report on the pathways for limiting global warming, according to a trove of internal documents released this week by Unearthed, the investigative journalism arm of Greenpeace International.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
duke.edu

How Cutting Methane Emissions Could "Start Putting the Brakes" on Damages from Climate Change

Carbon dioxide emissions have dominated discussions about climate change, but reducing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere can also make an impact. Later this month, the world’s largest gathering devoted to climate change, COP26, will convene in Glasgow where world leaders are expected to discuss carbon dioxide emissions and methane emissions from oil and gas production, waste and agriculture.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

