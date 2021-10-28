CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who emailed Rayner felt she was ‘partially responsible’ for Amess death

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0db25S_0cfYIDu100

A former delivery driver sent deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner a threatening email because he felt she was “partially responsible” for the attack on Sir David Amess after she called the Conservative party “scum”, a court heard.

Benjamin Iliffe, 36, sent a threatening email from his personal account on October 16 and was arrested on Wednesday, Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court heard.

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, warned Ms Rayner to “watch your back and your kids” in the email.

He admitted sending a threatening email, and also pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cannabis on Wednesday when he was arrested.

During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, a probation officer told the court he had spoken to Iliffe who he said felt “angry” after Rayner’s comments, which she made during a Labour Party conference reception in September.

Sir David, a Conservative politician for Southend West, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15. He died of his injuries.

During the hearing at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, the officer said: “He informed me that following the death of Sir David Amess MP, he felt angry at the victim who – he states – described a member of the Conservative Party previously or referred to them as ‘scum’. He reports that he felt she was making light of the situation and felt angry as a result of this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIIXr_0cfYIDu100
Sir David Amess was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

“He stated he wanted to vent, and felt that somebody needed to tell her she was partially responsible for the attack following her use of language.

“When reflecting on this matter he accepted he had expressed himself wrong, and he himself had also used the wrong language in order to communicate his point.”

The probation officer said Iliffe “recognised the impact this had on the victim and those who worked with her and read the emails” as he himself has been beaten up in the past.

The court heard Iliffe wanted to apologise to Rayner and was “tearful” when discussing the impact his email may have had on her with the probation officer.

The probation officer told the court: “In my opinion, this current offence was deliberate and intentional to harm the victim as Mr Iliffe wanted her to feel accountable for what he believed she had contributed to.

“However, he accepted, in hindsight, it was ill-considered and sent impulsively.”

Following the hearing, Ms Rayner apologised “unreservedly” for her Tory “scum” comments at the party’s conference as she “reflected on our political debate and the threats and abuse that now seem to feature all too often”.

In a Facebook post, she added: “I want to address the threats I have received recently. In the past I have been reluctant to speak out about the abuse that I receive because I fear that doing so will only make the situation worse.

“However, in recent weeks the threats that I have received against my life and the lives of close family have been so terrifying and explicit that I could not stay silent and simply continue to take it as ‘part of the job’.

“They have had a devastating impact on me, my children and others close to me.”

The court heard the email to Ms Rayner said: “Promise you c***.

“There’s so many people in this country now, after your poster boy murdered an Englishman who are coming after you now c***.

“You were easy to find btw.

“I already found your personal home address.”

Presiding magistrate Andrew Riddington, sentencing on Thursday, said: “We believe that the offences are so serious that it does cross the custody threshold.

“It’s so serious because of the psychological harm caused to a public servant.”

However, he said the sentence could be suspended after credit for Iliffe’s guilty pleas and the “remorse shown”.

Mr Riddington said he hoped the rehabilitation activity would help the defendant with his “low self esteem” and “drug use”.

Claire Thorneley, mitigating, said Iliffe had no previous convictions.

“It’s one email sent from his own personal account with no attempt to disguise himself,” she said.

“He made full admissions in police interview as to his conduct. He was very apologetic and remorseful.

“He’s expressed twice that he would wish an opportunity to apologise personally to Ms Rayner for the fear and distress he caused.”

Iliffe, of Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4pLP_0cfYIDu100
Floral tributes left outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

He was handed a two-year restraining order not to contact Ms Rayner directly or indirectly, not to talk about her on social media and not to go to her office in Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester.

The defendant was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 35 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was made to pay £85 costs, a £128 victim surcharge and fined £50 for the cannabis, which was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean, from Greater Manchester Police’s Tameside CID, said: “I hope this sends a message to those wishing to send threats and abuse online to think again – we will take robust action – people should never live in fear.”

The force said a 70-year-old man has also been arrested in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of malicious communication and remained in custody.

He was arrested in relation to emails received on October 16, while a 52-year-old was arrested in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and bailed over abusive phone calls Ms Rayner received a day earlier.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man accused over Sir David Amess death could face trial in March

The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess could face trial in March next year, the Old Bailey has heard. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, appeared in the crown court for the first time on Friday by video-link from high security Belmarsh prison accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Inquest opened into death of MP Sir David Amess

An inquest into the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery at a church, has been opened and adjourned. The hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, was told that the father of five died of “multiple stab wounds to the chest”, with the number of wounds not stated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesuffolkjournal.com

UK lawmaker, David Amess, stabbed to death

The killing of veteran lawmaker David Amess has left the United Kingdom and the world in shock. The sudden stabbing occurred on Oct. 16 and has officially been declared an act of terrorism, according to NBC News. Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for suspicion of murder, according...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Indy100

Sir David Amess death: Everything we know as man charged with murder and terror offences

A man has been charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess.Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said. The Conservative MP died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with his constituents in Essex.The 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, was attacked at around midday on Friday 15 October. Essex Police confirmed that the man was arrested shortly after the stabbing was reported to authorities. The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Angela Rayner bombarded with ‘death threats and abusive messages’

Angela Rayner has been the victim of death threats and a string of “threatening and abusive” messages, it has been alleged. Police arrested a 52-year-old man on Wednesday morning at an address in Halifax after the Labour MP received several abusive phone calls, emails and letters over recent weeks. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The Conservative Party#Thorpe Wood#Labour Party#Conservative#Belfairs Methodist Church
Telegraph

Angela Rayner apologises for Tory ‘scum’ comments after receiving death threats

Angela Rayner has apologised for her “Tory scum” comments in the wake of increased “threats and abuse” facing MPs. A court heard on Thursday that a delivery driver who sent the deputy Labour leader a death threat was partially motivated by the MP’s words during her party conference speech. Benjamin...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer who engaged in relationship with domestic abuse victim jailed

A police officer who engaged in “flirtatious and sexualised” relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed.James Ankrett, 40, sent “provocative selfies” of himself in bed to the victim, who he became involved with after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.He also used the police computer database to find out more about the woman and visited her home in uniform where he kissed her.The 40-year-old, who served as a front line officer for West Midlands Police for 20 years, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police warn of threat of pre-Christmas terror attacks in London

Londoners have been warned to be on alert to the potential threat of a pre-Christmas extremist attack, as Cressida Dick described the murder of Sir David Amess “a chilling reminder” of the continuing terrorist danger.Writing in the Evening Standard, the Metropolitan Police commissioner said it was important the public showed the “courage and confidence” to report suspicious behaviour and said contacting police “won’t ruin lives, but it might just save them”.The warning came with the number of counter-terrorism investigations across the UK at a record level, with 800 probes currently live, on top of 31 foiled plots since 2017.A significant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy