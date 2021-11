The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) now recommends that all pregnant and recently pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible , according to guidance published on Nov. 3 . That means someone who is pregnant should get a booster at least two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, or at least six months after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine made by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

