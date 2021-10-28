Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Forecast Research ,Top Key Players , Future Growth and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2028
The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global AIDC market revenue growth include rising implementation of these solutions...www.atlanticcitynews.net
Comments / 0