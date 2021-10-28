CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County COVID update Thursday, October 28

 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, October 28, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy has provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker .

After starting vaccination drive, 14,000 children told they now have to wait for COVID-19 shots

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 31,125 to date, with 111 new positive cases identified since October 27. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases decreased to 76.8.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now down to 3.3% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 37 had close contacts to positive cases, 68 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Over 100 new cases, upcoming booster clinics in Albany County COVID update, October 27

There are now 512 active cases in the county, up from 489 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped to 1,026 from 902. So far 97,561 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 30,613 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 83 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since October 25, and there are now a total of 37 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of three.

Nine of those hospital patients are in ICUs, up from eight yesterday. County Executive McCoy reports there are no new COVID-related deaths. The death toll for Albany County still stands at 423 since the outbreak began.

Test to stay? New state memo gives local health departments choice on COVID rules in schools

“While I’m happy that there weren’t any new COVID deaths today, I still have to report six new hospitalizations and more than 100 new infections, the second consecutive day new daily cases have been in the triple digits,” said County Executive McCoy. “Vaccinations, mask-wearing, and testing continue to be our best weapons against COVID. I’m urging everyone to get the shot if they haven’t already, and to get a booster dose at any of our pop-up clinics if they’re eligible.”

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found by visiting the New York State website .

Another shot? CDC says some people may need 4th COVID vaccine dose

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

