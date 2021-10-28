CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autosport Podcast: Formula Ford Festival at 50 - Why you should go this weekend

By Stefan Mackley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile not an essential step on the junior single-seater career ladder anymore, it still provides plenty of thrills and spills, with this weekend's 50th edition set...

FanSided

NASCAR: Martinsville will end an era that fans want to forget

Martinsville Speedway should mark the final time that NASCAR uses the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineup for a race. After using random draws (with drivers split into groups based on the point standings) early on last year following the return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR made the decision to move to a formula to determine the starting lineups for races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Martinsville Inspection Issues: October 2021 (NASCAR Playoffs)

NASCAR penalties have been issued at Martinsville Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series will set the championship 4. Martinsville Speedway is set to host the final elimination race ahead of next week’s championship event. The tensions are high. 8 drivers enter today with a chance at the championship but only...
MOTORSPORTS
Florida Times-Union

NASCAR Q&A: Denny Hamlin hacks up a new racing putdown on Alex Bowman

Has “hack” officially joined the NASCAR dictionary?. “He’s just a hack. An absolute hack.” That was Denny Hamlin’s critique of Alex Bowman’s driving abilities following their late-race clank at Martinsville — Bowman survived it and won, which didn’t help Denny’s mood. The term “hack” has been used in a variety of ways, but can’t say I’ve heard it used at the track before.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to make Formula Ford Festival comeback

The programme has been put together by long-time Formula Ford team boss Jonathan Lewis, whose Snetterton Speed Shop operation will run the Van Diemen. Former British F3 champion and touring car ace Kelvin Burt will then take the seat for the Walter Hayes Trophy the following week. Lewis’s squad will...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Formula Ford Festival at 50: When future F1 stars showed their mettle

The 1990s was a decade of enormous transition for the single-seater landscape, including the Formula Ford Festival. For 1990, a massive push from Renault UK for its own category had resulted in a slashing of grid numbers for Britain’s two major FF1600 championships, although the twin Junior series remained largely unscathed.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Formula Ford Festival at 50: A golden era as the ultimate proving ground

At the start of the new decade, the Formula Ford Festival proved more popular than ever in 1980. Some 190 drivers from 15 nations vied during practice for 160 starting positions in the eight heats run on Saturday. Such was the worldwide interest in the event that Marlboro agreed to instigate the World Cup team challenge to run concurrently with the individual driver’s competition.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

This marks a joint venture with FTSE 100 sustainable technology company Johnson Matthey, while Autosport understands that Delta Engineering, which has built two-seat Formula 1 cars in the past in addition to the spec Grand Prix Masters machinery, had led the development. The powertrain features the first full-size application of...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony

Last week’s decision by Motorsport UK to grant approval for the GB4 Championship to go ahead next season didn’t come as much of a surprise – why should it?. The new-for-2022 series is being run by MotorSport Vision, no stranger when it comes to operating successful single-seater categories, while the Tatuus F4-T014 chassis may be a bit long in the tooth, but it’s a proven entity. And that’s before delving into the finances, which promise to make it a much-needed entry-level single-seater series for those with grand aspirations without huge budgets.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

FIA confident WRC teams will be ready for 2022 after Hyundai rally simulation

Rally director Yves Matton and technical director Jerome Touquet were among a small team from the FIA that attended Hyundai's three-day full rally simulation in Northern Italy last week. Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have all been conducting tests with its 2022 machinery to prepare for the WRC's new era,...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

The demands of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which sits over 2000m above sea level, have usually equalised engine performance as a result of the air being 25% less dense than normal. This has worked in the favour of Mercedes' rivals in past years, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking victories...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

Conditions were significantly cooler than during the earlier session, with times almost immediately eclipsing De Pasquale's Practice 1 benchmark. Within five minutes Nick Percat became the first driver to break the 1m30s mark, the Brad Jones Racing driver going quickest with a 1m29.631s. At the 10-minute mark the Red Bull...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Ferrari: Power gap with Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore

Ever since its power units were affected by a 2019 technical directive, which clamped down on systems to circumvent FIA fuel sensors, Ferrari has faced an uphill battle to get back on par with Mercedes in terms of engine performance. After slumping to sixth in the manufacturers' standings in a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Castro, Esterson deliver double podium for Team USA at Formula Ford Festival Final

The 50th Formula Ford Festival ended in sensational style this afternoon with a thrilling 20-lap Grand Final in which Team USA Scholarship drivers Max Esterson and Andre Castro finished second and third behind Englishman Jamie Sharp. It was the first time two Team USA drivers had finished on the podium, although Josef Newgarden won the Kent Final in 2008 in Team USA Scholarship colors, and Brett Smrz and Neil Alberico gained third-place finishes in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Toyota expecting Alpine Bahrain WEC challenge

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, believes that high tyre degradation around the Bahrain International Circuit could play into the hands of Alpine's Gibson-engined A480. This is because the Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar weighs 110kg more than the grandfathered ORECA LMP1 design that formerly raced...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP

After a difficult first year with McLaren, in which Ricciardo has had to work hard to adapt his driving style from last year's Renault to the McLaren, the Australian has been finding speed and comfort with the MCL35M. His shock win at the Italian Grand Prix aside, the US GP...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita takes pole for finale

Ex-Formula 2 racer Matsushita was second-fastest behind Toshiki Oyu in his Q2 group, but come the eight-car pole shootout the roles were reversed, with Matsushita setting the day's fastest time of 1m36.717s. That marginally eclipsed the time with which Oyu topped Q2 as the Nakajima Racing driver failed to improve...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Villeneuve scores maiden NASCAR Euro Series win in Italy

After recording multiple podium finishes in the championship, including a second place at the Italian track near Rome last year, 11-times Grand Prix winner Villeneuve took the landmark win for the Academy Motorsport/Alex Caffi Motorsport team from second on the grid. The Canadian's race was not without drama, however, as...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1’s underrated free spirit who stood up to Ecclestone

After winning karting and Formula Vee championships in his native Brazil, Nelson Piquet came to Europe in 1977, winning innumerable F3 races before making his F1 debut with Ensign at Hockenheim the following year. After further grands prix in a privately entered McLaren, there came an invitation to drive a factory Brabham-Alfa at the final race, Montreal. It was the start of a long love affair.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Hartley pips Kobayashi in Toyota pole battle

Hartley claimed his first pole of the Hypercar era with a 1m47.049s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID. That compared with the 1m47.447s from Kamui Kobayashi, who had topped the times in the second and third sessions of free practice in the #7 Toyota. Both Toyotas set only one timed...
MOTORSPORTS

