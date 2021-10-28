Autosport Podcast: Formula Ford Festival at 50 - Why you should go this weekend

Last week’s decision by Motorsport UK to grant approval for the GB4 Championship to go ahead next season didn’t come as much of a surprise – why should it?. The new-for-2022 series is being run by MotorSport Vision, no stranger when it comes to operating successful single-seater categories, while the Tatuus F4-T014 chassis may be a bit long in the tooth, but it’s a proven entity. And that’s before delving into the finances, which promise to make it a much-needed entry-level single-seater series for those with grand aspirations without huge budgets.

