FORECAST: Bright today, chilly tonight, rain returns this weekend

STILL DRY FOR MOST TODAY: Most of Alabama will stay dry today, although a few showers are possible over the southwest corner of the state this afternoon. With a partly sunny sky, look for a high in the 76-79 degree range. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front, and showers are possible statewide after midnight. Then, during the day tomorrow, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers likely. This won’t be an all-day kind of rain, and amounts should be fairly light (under 1/2 inch). Maybe a rumble of thunder, but no risk of severe thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid 70s.

14 DAYS AGO