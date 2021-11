Actress Susie Abromeit stars in GAC’s upcoming holiday TV movie, “Much Ado About Christmas.”

The actress joined the PIX11 Morning News to tell us all about the new project that’s sort of a reimagining of a Shakespeare classic.

“Much Ado About Christmas” premieres on GAC this Saturday night, Oct. 30, 2021.

