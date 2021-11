Keith Lee, now known as Bearcat Lee, did an interview with Ryan Satin and here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon being involved in his character change: “I would say that he’s been quite hands on. Honestly, that’s something that I need because I want to know what he wants as opposed to making a guess or some sort of estimation, hypothesis, or whatever the case may be. If I know what he wants directly, then it makes it that much easier to give him what he’s looking for. He’s the man. He runs this, and if he wants a specific thing out of one of his talents, then the job is to give him what he wants.”

