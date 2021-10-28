CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars Campaigning Has Gone Global—And It’s Transforming the Race

By David Canfield
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

It’s plain bad luck if The Power of the Dog hasn’t played in a city near you. Beyond a wide assortment of U.S. festivals from coast to coast, the Jane Campion drama has screened in Venice, Toronto, San Sebastián, Zurich, Busan, London, Lumière, Vienna, and more. Its Netflix streaming date is...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
filmneweurope.com

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: The Jump to Represent Lithuania in Oscar Race

VILNIUS: Giedrė Žickytė’s documentary The Jump has been selected as Lithuania’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Lithuania, Latvia and France. The film received several accolades including Best Documentary Award at...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Hollywood's Animation Is Film Festival offers global preview of animated Oscar contenders

LOS ANGELES — The Animation Is Film Festival returns to Hollywood this weekend for its fourth edition with some intriguing titles, including some likely Oscar contenders. The 2021, in-person event at the TCL Chinese 6 counts among its banner selections an opening-night presentation of "The Summit of the Gods," with director Patrick Imbert ("The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales") present for a Q&A, a "centerpiece" presentation of the new Mamoru Hosoda feature, "Belle" (with a Hosoda Q&A to follow) and the refugee feature "Flee" closing the festival. Here are a few of the festival's highlights.
MOVIES
Deadline

Denmark Sends ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race. The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen. The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute). Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York. Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.
MOVIES
Variety

Berenice Bejo to Star in Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Movie Teller,’ Embankment Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Bérénice Bejo, Oscar nominated for “The Artist,” and two-time Goya winner Antonio de la Torre are to star in “The Movie Teller,” which is to be directed by Lone Scherfig, a BAFTA nominee with “An Education.” Embankment is launching worldwide sales on the Spanish-language film at the virtual AFM. Walter Salles, a BAFTA winner with “The Motorcycle Diaries” and “Central Station,” and Rafa Russo have adapted Hernán Rivera Letelier’s novel, which is the story of life in a mining town in Chile’s Atacama Desert, and a tribute to the inspirational power of cinema, reminiscent of “Cinema Paradiso.” The film is produced by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Asghar Farhadi
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Read of the Oscar Race Heading Into November

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. Nov. 17, trailer) A Hero (Amazon,...
MOVIES
Variety

Spanish Sales Agents Reflect on Theatrical After COVID

Spain’s top independent sales agents are prepped and ready for this year’s online American Film Market; however, most are eagerly awaiting the return of in-person events, seen as a more productive platform for selling independent cinema abroad. The optimism is cautious, though, with theatrical prospects for international independent films in a post-COVID world still hard to predict. Traditionally, AFM has been a popular launchpad for Spanish films to find distribution in the non-Spanish-speaking world but, while most of the regular faces will be attending digitally, many are holding back their bigger titles for Berlin, where they can be pitched in-person and...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Mass Writer-Director Fran Kranz Still Has a Knot in His Stomach Over the Movie

The filmmaker explains why his debut film was a “tough sell” and grapples with a potential awards campaign that may not tell the whole story. Fran Kranz hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since dreaming up Mass, his writing and directorial debut that premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. “That knot in my stomach, it’s just not going away,” he tells Vanity Fair. “I wake up and I feel the stress as if I’m still writing, or shooting, or editing. I just feel like I’m working 24/7 on this movie.”
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

A Deep Dive on the Best-Actor and Best-Actress Front-Runners—For Now, at Least

If you’ve been following the awards race even a little bit at this point—and if you’re reading this, you probably have been—you’ve likely heard that Will Smith may very well win an Oscar this year. His film King Richard has been a runaway crowd-pleaser ever since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival, and though it’s only October, conversations about the best-actor race tend to revolve around figuring out who will have the honor of being nominated alongside him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Cannes#The Power Of The Dog#The Academy Awards#Ampas#Neon
Variety

‘High Ground’ and ‘Nitram’ Lead Australia’s AACTA Awards Nominations

“High Ground,” a 1930s-set drama film, picked up eight nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. It narrowly led the field of contenders that included controversial drama “Nitram” with seven nominations, “The Dry” with six and “Penguin Bloom” with five. Nominations were announced over the weekend ahead of a week of voting. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Sydney Opera House on Dec. 8, 2021. Six films received nominations for best film: “The Dry,” “The Furnace,” “High Ground,” “Nitram,” “Penguin Bloom” and “Rams.” Five of the six also received nominations for best director. “High Ground,” received...
MOVIES
Variety

Colcoa at 25: Festival Marks a Quarter Century of French Film in Los Angeles

Despite being the world capital of the film and TV industry, Los Angeles has never been a particularly hospitable place to stage a film festival. Which makes it all the more surprising that one of the city’s longest-running, most successful fests happens to be one dedicated entirely to French cinema. First known as City of Lights, City of Angels, the Colcoa French Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, returning to its longtime home at the DGA Theater Complex for a week’s worth of primo Franco fare. Opening with the Juliette Binoche-starrer “Between Two Worlds,” the festival will screen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Women at Sundance Filmmaker Program Names 2021 Adobe Fellows

The Sundance Institute, the nonprofit arm of the organization that puts on the annual Sundance Film Festival, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Women at Sundance Adobe Fellowship. The annual program will spotlight eight artists working across disciplines, and was designed to support women doing bold work in film and media. The fellowship prioritizes filmmakers from underrepresented communities. “We’re excited to announce our new group of cross-disciplinary artists, supporting storytellers working in documentary, fiction and episodic formats. This year-long fellowship will provide bespoke professional and creative development designed to advance their singular projects and burgeoning careers,” said Michelle Satter, founding senior...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Paul Schrader’s Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’ Lands Global Sales

The Master Gardener, the next project from veteran screenwriter and director Paul Schrader following this year’s festival favorite The Card Counter, has landed a number of key territory sales. HanWay Films has closed deals for the upcoming crime thriller with Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal) Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East). The film, which was first announced at the Venice Film Festival (where The Card Counter had its world premiere), stars Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Loving, The Gift)...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Dune’: The Spice Is Right As Pic Topping $300M At Global Box Office

Warner Bros/Legendary’s sci-fi epic Dune is crossing the $300M mark globally today, with North America totaling $71M through Monday and including $228.3M at the international box office. The Denis Villeneuve-directed world-building movie, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel, debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where it garnered strongly positive response. It has been on a staggered opportunistic release pattern since, smartly staying away from No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and expanding two frames ago in step with the domestic release. This past weekend saw an offshore drop of 54% (when excluding China, that translates to 34%)....
MOVIES
Variety

Why ‘Spencer’ Is a German Film, and How ‘I’m Your Man’ Reflects the Best in New German Cinema

To the uninitiated, Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” might appear like the quintessential British film, albeit with a Chilean director and an American star. But it is, in fact, German, Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, says. It’s a German-U.K. co-production to be exact, but shot in Germany, with a German producer, Komplizen Film, on board, and 70% of the financing was German. Other German co-productions this year include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with Studio Babelsberg as a co-producer, as well as a host of arthouse films not in the German language, such as Leos Carax’s “Annette,” which was...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Balmain Releases a Western-Themed Collection for Netflix's The Harder They Fall

The French luxury house Balmain is headed to the Wild West for its latest capsule collection made in conjunction with the new Netflix film The Harder They Fall. The streaming platform's highly-stylized Western about rival gangs of Black cowboys is getting an equally stylish clothing line to go with it, featuring fringe-heavy looks inspired by the film's costumes. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing even designed a few of the looks on screen that were integrated into the costumes created especially for the movie by costume designer Antoinette Messam. With the brand's capsule collection — being released in tandem with the film on November 3 — Rousteing is now bringing a few of those pieces to the public, offering cowboy-inspired men's and women's ready-to-wear looks as well as accessories. Balmain is billing this as Netflix's “first luxury fashion collaboration,” however, the media company previously worked with Halston earlier this year on ten evening wear looks released in conjunction with their mini-series on the designer.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chinese Streamer iQiyi’s Originals Take Aim at Hollywood’s Fan Base

The following article was created by The Hollywood Reporter’s marketing department in collaboration with its partners at iQiyi. If one were to glance at the top box office films of the year in North America,  a Marvel movie of a decidedly different stripe is leading the pack: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Toplined by Asian stars, the film has grossed north of $222.7 million stateside and hauled in a whopping $423.6 million worldwide, with another English-speaking territory, the U.K., garnering the biggest numbers overseas. These returns are rare not only for an Asian-cast movie with a Mandarin hero...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG Hires New Group President (Exclusive)

DNEG, the visual effects and animation studio behind work on films like Dune and the Oscar-winning Tenet, has named Josh Jaggars to the newly created role of group president, VFX and stereo. He assumes his new role on Nov. 8. Reporting to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra, Jaggars will be based in Los Angeles and lead the company’s global VFX and stereo conversion teams, including for its ReDefine division. He joins DNEG from Legendary Entertainment, where he served as senior vp, VFX and stereo production since 2017. In this role, Jaggars has worked on films including Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong,  Godzilla: King of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

James Bond film “No Time to Die” and epic Frank Herbert adaptation “Dune” slugged it out at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with the iconic spy edging out the desert warriors. In its fifth weekend, Universal release “No Time to Die” collected £3.5 million ($4.7 million) and now has a total of £85.9 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” which had debuted in pole position, came in second with £3.3 million and has collected £13.2 million after its second weekend. In its third weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £1.5 million...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy