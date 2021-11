The latest numbered UFC event is fast approaching. UFC 267 is set to hit Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 30 with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. The light heavyweight title will be on the line when champion Jan Blachowicz looks to defend against veteran and long-time title hopeful Glover Teixeira. The interim bantamweight title is on the line in the co-main event when former champ Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen. Yan dropped the belt to Aljamain Sterling with a blatant foul that led to a DQ earlier this year and Sterling was deemed medically unfit to compete on this card after undergoing neck surgery.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO