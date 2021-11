Brands need to create communities to be successful in reaching Gen Z, according to creative agency Sid Lee’s 2021 Belong Index report. The report, which surveyed nearly 8,000 Gen Zers and millennials in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and France, found that belonging to a community is important to young people. In fact, 76% of respondents said they feel like they have a voice and social capital within their community.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO