CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

McDonald’s creates brand comms function led by Molly McKenna

By Diana Bradley
prweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO: McDonald’s has consolidated its U.S. and global communications external PR teams under a newly created brand communications function, led by senior director of brand comms Molly McKenna. McKenna is reporting to McDonald’s chief communications officer Michael Gonda. The brand communications team will drive the needs of McDonald’s U.S....

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
prweek.com

Groupon chooses Allison+Partners as PR AOR

CHICAGO: Groupon has named Allison+Partners PR AOR. Allison+Partners will support the company’s brand and corporate positioning that highlight the company's recently expanded local experience offerings and improved customer and merchant relations. Alison Fitcher, SVP of client service and operations will lead the account, which the agency won after an RFP...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Wendy Watkins promoted to CCO of Hormel Foods

AUSTIN, MN: Hormel Foods has promoted Wendy Watkins to the newly created position of SVP and chief communications officer for its global operations, effective on Tuesday. Based at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, she is reporting to chairman of the board, president and CEO Jim Snee. She is responsible...
AUSTIN, MN
The Independent

McDonald’s CEO accused of sending racist text message about murdered teenagers

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under fire after he allegedly blamed the parents of two murder victims in a text message to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.McDonald’s employees and activists have said that the text messages are inherently racist and exposes the company’s ecosystem.The text message exchange between the duo was unearthed by a Chicago activist under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, reported WBEZ.In the messages from 19 April, Mr Kempczinski referred to the shootings of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo to Ms Lightfoot and said: “P.s. tragic shootings in last week, both at our restaurant yesterday...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Benzinga

Marley One-Branded Functional Mushroom Products Now Sold On Amazon

Psychedelics and mushrooms company Silo Wellness Inc. (OTC:SILFF) recently announced the listing of its portfolio of Marley One-branded mushroom products on Amazon (OTC:NASDAQ). This listing follows the company’s inking of over $4 million in international revenue-driving distribution deals, which cemented strong routes to market for the brand in both the...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Lex Suvanto named CEO of Edelman financial communications

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Lex Suvanto as managing partner and CEO of Edelman financial communications. He will lead more than 175 employees around the world, providing strategic counsel to companies seeking to communicate with their financial audiences and reputation strategy to companies within the institutional financial services industry. Suvanto...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Wine investment firm Cult Wines hires PR agency for UK and North America drive

It follows a competitive pitch. W’s remit will include promoting a new brand identity as the fine wine investment and management firm targets "high-net-worth individuals" and "ultra-high-net-worth individuals". Cult Wines was formed in 2007. According to the firm, it has assets worth £200m under management, with 1.25 million bottles of...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Why corporate affairs firms are hiring senior talent from outside the industry

“Corporate affairs is such a wide-ranging discipline that it demands an extraordinary, Swiss-Army-knife set of skills from any senior practitioner,” said a study by Andrews Partnership, a talent firm specialising in corporate affairs and investor relations. The study surveyed over 50 corporate affairs directors in APAC to understand the skills involved in making a successful practitioner and leader.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tariq Hassan
NBC Connecticut

The McRib Is Back at McDonald's. It's Also an NFT

McDonald's is creating its first-ever non-fungible token in honor of the McRib's 40th anniversary. The fast-food chain said it would begin giving out the NFTs to fans on Twitter starting Nov. 1, according to a press release from the company. The McRib was also set to began rolling out at participating McDonald's on Monday.
RESTAURANTS
prweek.com

“Real diversity of knowledge and experience” - Why I love working in the communications team at Hanbury Strategy

Niamh Fogarty joined Hanbury Strategy as an associate director in January 2020, having spent four years working in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications practice. From advising companies as they campaign for change and tell their story, to working with an impressive team with a real diversity of knowledge and experience, Fogarty shares her insider insight into what it’s like to work in the communications team at Hanbury Strategy.
BUSINESS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McDonald’s creates McRib NFTs, will give them away to a few costumers

CHICAGO, Ill. (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s announced it will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the McRib with its first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are unique pieces of virtual art that cannot be duplicated, the company explained. McDonald’s said it will create a limited number of McRib NFTs – which will be digital versions of the sandwich […]
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Partnering With IBM To Create Automated Drive-Thru Lanes

McDonald's has entered a strategic partnership with IBM to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology that will help the fast-food giant automate its drive-thru lanes. According to the companies' joint statement about the partnership, the agreement will see IBM acquire McD Tech Labs which was created to advance employee and customer-facing innovations following McDonald's 2019 acquisition of Apprente. The IBM/McDonald's partnership will "accelerate McDonald's efforts to provide an even more convenient and unique customer and crew experience."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Communications#Comms#Global Marketing#Global Communications#Media Relations#Mcdonald
Reuters

McDonald’s shows loyalty pays

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Super-sized. McDonald’s (MCD.N) is catering to both investors and customers. The $177 billion fast-food chain on Wednesday said comparable sales increased almost 13% in the three months to Sept. 30, well ahead of the 10% forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ....
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

McDonald’s Creates First NFT to Honor McRib's Return

For the first time in the U.S., McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib’s 40th anniversary. For those new to the world of NFTs, they are non-fungible tokens—unique pieces of virtual art that can’t be duplicated. McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich, and the chain is giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning November 1.
RESTAURANTS
prweek.com

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP has launched content creation studio Girl & Bear, which will bring together 250 "makers" across the VCCP network. The studio will offer clients content production services across eight markets, including London, New York, Sydney and Shanghai. Spanning film, audio, design, print, photographic and digital production, VCCP software dubbed The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mactrast.com

Jony Ive-Led LoveFrom Creates Award for Companies With Sustainable Practices

Jony Ive-led design firm LoveFrom has created a special award that is intended to be presented to companies that are leaders in creating sustainable markets. As reported by Wallpaper, The “Terra Carta Seal” designed by LoveFrom was made in partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative headed by the UK’s Prince Charles. Designed by Jony Ive and his team at LoveFrom, the seal embodies Terra Carta’s values and its aim ‘to reunite people and planet, by giving fundamental rights and value to Nature’.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Tapestry Appoints New Chairwomen to Board of Directors + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 3, 2021: Tapestry has appointed Anne Gates to its board of directors as chairwoman. She was first elected to the board in 2017. With her new role, she become the second Black woman to hold a board chair position at a Fortune 500 company, after Mellody Hobson, who was appointed as the chairwoman of Starbucks in 2020. Gates also serves as a board director of the newly established Tapestry Foundation, with...
BUSINESS
mediavillage.com

PwC's J.C. Lapierre on Transparency, Trust, DEI, Modern Comms Teams, Optimism and Much More

View my Legends & Leaders' conversation with PwC's J.C. Lapierre above. This past June, PwC announced The New Equation, its new, trust-based strategy and structure, accompanied with a massive brand campaign. Along with the firm's once-in-a-generation strategy change, PwC also launched the Trust Leadership Institute, a $300 million commitment to embed these trust-based principles into the core of today's and tomorrow's businesses. It also represented an affirmation of a redesigned role of chief communicators to be more a strategist to the C-suite and the connector to the multitude of stakeholders that exist for a company. In my Legends & Leaders conversation with PwC U.S. Chief Strategy and Communications Officer J.C. Lapierre, one of the architects of The New Equation and the reorg of its 55,000+ employees in less than 100 days, she shares insights and recommendations relevant to every C-Suite officer and especially chief communications officers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy