McDonald’s creates brand comms function led by Molly McKenna

View my Legends & Leaders' conversation with PwC's J.C. Lapierre above. This past June, PwC announced The New Equation, its new, trust-based strategy and structure, accompanied with a massive brand campaign. Along with the firm's once-in-a-generation strategy change, PwC also launched the Trust Leadership Institute, a $300 million commitment to embed these trust-based principles into the core of today's and tomorrow's businesses. It also represented an affirmation of a redesigned role of chief communicators to be more a strategist to the C-suite and the connector to the multitude of stakeholders that exist for a company. In my Legends & Leaders conversation with PwC U.S. Chief Strategy and Communications Officer J.C. Lapierre, one of the architects of The New Equation and the reorg of its 55,000+ employees in less than 100 days, she shares insights and recommendations relevant to every C-Suite officer and especially chief communications officers.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO