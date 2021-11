Real estate data technology company Clear Capital has hired more than 350 new employees since the start of this year, and it is still looking to fill 170 more positions. Founded in Truckee in 2001, Clear Capital now has 1,400 employees through its four subsidiaries. The company has offices in Reno, where it moved its headquarters in 2015, as well as Roseville, Truckee and Bloomington, Minnesota. The majority of its employees are currently working remotely, a spokesman said. The Roseville office, which the company opened over a decade ago, has about 200 employees assigned to it, when the company isn't remote.

