Over $1.7 million worth of marijuana seized in Roma

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with assistance from Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies, seized over $1.7 million worth of marijuana from a travel trailer in Roma.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents received information that narcotics may be staged at a property in Roma, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). After investigating the area and obtaining a search warrant, SCSO discovered a secret compartment filled with narcotics in a travel trailer.

Ten individuals were arrested and transported to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 2,150 pounds of marijuana was discovered, an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.