CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma, TX

Over $1.7 million worth of marijuana seized in Roma

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0YKB_0cfYDNce00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with assistance from Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies, seized over $1.7 million worth of marijuana from a travel trailer in Roma.

WANTED: Brownsville Police search for car burglary suspect

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents received information that narcotics may be staged at a property in Roma, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). After investigating the area and obtaining a search warrant, SCSO discovered a secret compartment filled with narcotics in a travel trailer.

Ten individuals were arrested and transported to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 2,150 pounds of marijuana was discovered, an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.

Primera police searching for man wanted for assault

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents arrest 41 migrants in multiple incidents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday McAllen Border Patrol Station agents patrolling Havana, Texas encountered signs of a small group of individuals leading away from the Rio Grande. According to CBP, agents followed the foot traffic to a residence and encountered a female and 14 Mexican citizens including three unaccompanied children. Shortly after, agents apprehended […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $1.5 million in Meth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 28 CBP officers working at the Gateway International Bridge pulled over a female U.S. Citizen. CBP officers working at the bridge encountered a 44-year-old female from Brownsville, who applied for entry into the United States driving a 2008 Ford pickup. Officers said the vehicle was referred to CBP’s secondary […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD investigating fatal scaffold incident

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is investigating a scaffold incident that left one man dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men falling from a scaffold at a building that was undergoing renovation, according […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Roma, TX
Crime & Safety
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Roma, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
ValleyCentral

Man on most wanted list arrested in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. Texas DPS arrested John Anthony Rangel, 31, on October 22. Rangel was added to the list on September 30. He has been wanted since May 2019 for parole violation. In October 2020, DPS […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Man texts 911 with false emergency, gets arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police arrested a man for text messaging 911 several times when he was not in need of emergency services. Roberto Ivan Sanchez, 31, was arrested on Tuesday for the charge of silent abusive call / electronic communication to 911 service, according to a press release from Brownsville PD. According to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Weather#Travel Trailer#Scso#Brownsville Police#Cbp#Primera#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

AMBER ALERT: Police locate missing Texas teen

UPDATE: This AMBER Alert has been discontinued. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl and the woman accused of abducting her. According to a release, Stevie Johnson, 14, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 1 at 4:57 p.m. at 800 Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights, Texas. Johnson is […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning. The victim of the accident was identified as 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. The accident occurred at 12:17 am on Tuesday at the 300 block of W. Expressway 83. The […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD student arrested for taking gun to campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One student from Mission CISD has been arrested after taking a handgun to school on Monday. According to a release, at around 10:30 a.m. the school’s administration received a report of a student having a gun at the Mission High School. The district contacted police and issued a lockdown at the […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Serial burglar wanted in Brownsville, police provide tips to protect property

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department wants to ensure the safety of the community and property after burglaries increase in the city. “We’re tending to see the spike in burglaries and everything, people really need to take care, especially when they are at home or either shopping,” said Brownsville Police Department’s public information […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 75 migrants found locked in refrigerated trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents discovered 75 migrants locked in a refrigerated tractor-trailer. On Oct. 27, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint conducted an inspection on a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). While the agent was questioning the driver regarding his citizenship, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes teen dies in ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes teen died in an accident involving an ATV she was driving. According to a release, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) traveling at a high rate of speed on Mile 1/2 Road north of Mile 9 North Road in Hidalgo County when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Three wanted in theft of motor vehicle, say Brownsville Police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of three people wanted in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle. Police said they are looking for Bridgette Guerrero, 31, David Rodriguez, 36, and Alisha Hull, 31. All three subjects are wanted in relation to a motor vehicle theft that […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV offering COVID-19 boosters in Brownsville and Harlingen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – UT Health RGV will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Brownsville and Harlingen. They will be offering boosters of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. UT Health RGV is not currently administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from UTRGV. The first availabilities will be at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Woman charged with DWI after hitting several vehicles, mailbox

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 20-year-old Marisol Luna on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post by Brownsville PD, Luna was arrested on Oct. 29. She was arraigned for the following offenses: one count of driving while intoxicated, two counts of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
953
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy