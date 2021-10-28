Rockwell, West Bend Mutual seek solutions from startups at Reverse Pitch MKE

Stepping Stone Homes was recently ranked the Milwaukee Business Journal's #1 Single Family Home Builder. We are please to announce our new Division President, Eva Fryar. Eva was born and raised in the small town of Wanatah, Indiana where she attended South Central High School. From there she went on to get her Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Purdue University with a specialization in residential construction. During this time, she spent the summers doing work in framing, field management and estimating. She started her career after college, in the Estimating department with The Jones Company out of St. Louis, MO. The Jones Company was acquired by Centex Homes and then later Pulte Homes during her tenure. She spent most of her time in the Purchasing and Estimating fields with the last several years as the Estimating Manager. After 8 years with The Jones Company/Centex/Pulte, she accepted a position with the 2nd largest builder in St. Louis, Payne Family Homes. She held the role of Purchasing & Estimating Manager for the first 3 years, focusing on reducing construction costs and cycle time while increasing overall revenue. She was then promoted to Vice President of Construction Operations, a position she held for the next 9 years. In that role she provided strategic leadership and direction to Construction, Warranty, Architecture, Purchasing and Estimating departments and served as part of the executive leadership team. Eva enjoys giving back to the community and spent 8 years leading the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home campaign for St. Louis, along with volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. She also enjoys working with the local school systems getting students engaged and excited about the construction industry. Some of Eva’s accomplishments throughout her career include: St. Louis Home Builder’s Association 2014 Construction Manager of the Year, Professional Builder Magazine’s Forty Under Forty, BUILD Magazine’s 2019 Leading Women in Build & Construction, Constructech Magazine’s Women in Construction, St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s 2018 Wonder Women and St. Louis Business Journal’s Forty Under Forty. Her hobbies include spending time with her dog Cooper, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

