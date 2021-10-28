CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Rockwell, West Bend Mutual seek solutions from startups at Reverse Pitch MKE

By Teddy Nykiel
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From an in-field product identification system to an automated insurance coverage verification solution, four Milwaukee companies shared their unsolved business needs at the Reverse Pitch MKE kickoff virtual event Wednesday. Rockwell Automation Inc. and West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. are the newest companies participating in the event, which invites...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Business Journal

Regal Rexnord acquires Wisconsin-based Arrowhead Systems for $297M

Regal Rexnord Corp. said it acquired Arrowhead Systems LLC, which has Wisconsin operations in Randolph and Oshkosh, for $297 million. Beloit-based Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) said Tuesday that Arrowhead Systems is a global leader in providing industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors and palletizers, to the food and beverage, aluminum can, and consumer staples end markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Bend, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
West Bend, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Introducing Eva Fryar - President of Stepping Stone Homes

Stepping Stone Homes was recently ranked the Milwaukee Business Journal's #1 Single Family Home Builder. We are please to announce our new Division President, Eva Fryar. Eva was born and raised in the small town of Wanatah, Indiana where she attended South Central High School. From there she went on to get her Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Purdue University with a specialization in residential construction. During this time, she spent the summers doing work in framing, field management and estimating. She started her career after college, in the Estimating department with The Jones Company out of St. Louis, MO. The Jones Company was acquired by Centex Homes and then later Pulte Homes during her tenure. She spent most of her time in the Purchasing and Estimating fields with the last several years as the Estimating Manager. After 8 years with The Jones Company/Centex/Pulte, she accepted a position with the 2nd largest builder in St. Louis, Payne Family Homes. She held the role of Purchasing & Estimating Manager for the first 3 years, focusing on reducing construction costs and cycle time while increasing overall revenue. She was then promoted to Vice President of Construction Operations, a position she held for the next 9 years. In that role she provided strategic leadership and direction to Construction, Warranty, Architecture, Purchasing and Estimating departments and served as part of the executive leadership team. Eva enjoys giving back to the community and spent 8 years leading the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home campaign for St. Louis, along with volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. She also enjoys working with the local school systems getting students engaged and excited about the construction industry. Some of Eva’s accomplishments throughout her career include: St. Louis Home Builder’s Association 2014 Construction Manager of the Year, Professional Builder Magazine’s Forty Under Forty, BUILD Magazine’s 2019 Leading Women in Build & Construction, Constructech Magazine’s Women in Construction, St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s 2018 Wonder Women and St. Louis Business Journal’s Forty Under Forty. Her hobbies include spending time with her dog Cooper, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Northwestern Mutual#Rockwell Automation Inc#Sargento Foods
Milwaukee Business Journal

See the hashtags describing the Milwaukee-area's 60 Best Places to Work

What are the hashtags of the Milwaukee-area's 60 Best Places to Work. Find out in this attached slideshow. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers in a unique format - part presentation, part Q&A conducted by our reporters and editors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Fiserv to implement employee vaccine mandate

Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. will require its U.S. employees to be vaccinated, the company said. Find out the details. The Milwaukee Business Journal, in partnership with Veterans Chamber of Commerce, will be honoring Veterans in Business Award winners. In-person registration deadline is 11/2!. People to Know in Finance & Banking. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Milwaukee Business Journal

Debtle, Badger Dental Products win top prize at local Healthcare Innovation Pitch Competition: Slideshow

Four Wisconsin-based health technology and innovative health care companies took home a total of $30,000 in prizes Tuesday night at the Healthcare Innovation Pitch Competition at Wantable Cafe, which was part of Milwaukee Tech Week. Debtle Co., a Sheboygan-based startup building a debt settlement platform for medical bills, took home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy