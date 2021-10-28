Rockwell, West Bend Mutual seek solutions from startups at Reverse Pitch MKE
By Teddy Nykiel
Milwaukee Business Journal
6 days ago
From an in-field product identification system to an automated insurance coverage verification solution, four Milwaukee companies shared their unsolved business needs at the Reverse Pitch MKE kickoff virtual event Wednesday. Rockwell Automation Inc. and West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. are the newest companies participating in the event, which invites...
Regal Rexnord Corp. said it acquired Arrowhead Systems LLC, which has Wisconsin operations in Randolph and Oshkosh, for $297 million. Beloit-based Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX) said Tuesday that Arrowhead Systems is a global leader in providing industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors and palletizers, to the food and beverage, aluminum can, and consumer staples end markets.
A corner lot on West North Avenue in Wauwatosa changed hands Wednesday for a proposed five-story building that would have 92 apartments, with many reserved for independent adults with developmental disabilities.
Automated coffee drive-thru Octane Coffee pushed its expected opening date from fall 2021 to spring 2022, in part due to challenges getting plumbing approval with the city of Pewaukee, Octane Coffee founder and CEO Adrian Deasy said. The company has signed a lease for its first location at W229 N1400...
More than a dozen Milwaukee-area and Wisconsin-based startups showcased their early-stage companies to angel and venture investors at the Startup + VC Showcase Thursday evening in the Husch Blackwell office at 511 N. Broadway. Click through the slideshow above to view scenes from the showcase event. Participating startups included MediCardia,...
The Pitch is a Milwaukee Business Journal and Wisconsin Inno series that gives a snapshot of a local startup. The Business Journal doesn’t endorse companies featured in The Pitch, nor is this an invitation to invest. To suggest a startup for possible future features, email tnykiel@bizjournals.com. From cat grooming and...
Stepping Stone Homes was recently ranked the Milwaukee Business Journal's #1 Single Family Home Builder. We are please to announce our new Division President, Eva Fryar. Eva was born and raised in the small town of Wanatah, Indiana where she attended South Central High School. From there she went on to get her Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Purdue University with a specialization in residential construction. During this time, she spent the summers doing work in framing, field management and estimating. She started her career after college, in the Estimating department with The Jones Company out of St. Louis, MO. The Jones Company was acquired by Centex Homes and then later Pulte Homes during her tenure. She spent most of her time in the Purchasing and Estimating fields with the last several years as the Estimating Manager. After 8 years with The Jones Company/Centex/Pulte, she accepted a position with the 2nd largest builder in St. Louis, Payne Family Homes. She held the role of Purchasing & Estimating Manager for the first 3 years, focusing on reducing construction costs and cycle time while increasing overall revenue. She was then promoted to Vice President of Construction Operations, a position she held for the next 9 years. In that role she provided strategic leadership and direction to Construction, Warranty, Architecture, Purchasing and Estimating departments and served as part of the executive leadership team. Eva enjoys giving back to the community and spent 8 years leading the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home campaign for St. Louis, along with volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. She also enjoys working with the local school systems getting students engaged and excited about the construction industry. Some of Eva’s accomplishments throughout her career include: St. Louis Home Builder’s Association 2014 Construction Manager of the Year, Professional Builder Magazine’s Forty Under Forty, BUILD Magazine’s 2019 Leading Women in Build & Construction, Constructech Magazine’s Women in Construction, St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s 2018 Wonder Women and St. Louis Business Journal’s Forty Under Forty. Her hobbies include spending time with her dog Cooper, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Generac Power Systems announced its largest acquisition ever — a Canadian company that competes with Google Nest in the smart-thermostat market called ecobee Inc.
What are the hashtags of the Milwaukee-area's 60 Best Places to Work. Find out in this attached slideshow.
Glendale-based craft beverage producer Sprecher Brewing Co. acquired six brands from WIT Beverage Co., which will drive the company's growth plans across the U.S.
Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. will require its U.S. employees to be vaccinated, the company said. Find out the details.
A bipartisan group of leaders from the state, county and city levels met Thursday at the Global Water Center to discuss ways in which policymakers could support technology and innovation in the region. Part of MKE Tech Week, the conversation was led by David Reeves, a Milwaukee native and the...
Four Wisconsin-based health technology and innovative health care companies took home a total of $30,000 in prizes Tuesday night at the Healthcare Innovation Pitch Competition at Wantable Cafe, which was part of Milwaukee Tech Week. Debtle Co., a Sheboygan-based startup building a debt settlement platform for medical bills, took home...
The Milwaukee Business Journal is honoring 15 Milwaukee-area companies as its Best Places to Work in the Small category. Find out which companies made the list and the firm that received the highest score.
The Milwaukee Business Journal is searching for southeast Wisconsin executives who are climbing the ladder and making a difference in the area of finance and banking. Nominations must be submitted by Friday.
There was a chance of rain Thursday in downtown Milwaukee and umbrellas were available for guests of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wisconsin Center’s $420 million expansion project, but the rain never fell. That was good news for a couple of hundred guests on the project worksite along West Kilbourn...
