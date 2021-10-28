Would you be put off if you had to submit a TikTok video resume to get a job?

Settle (pictured) takes the role of vice president, PR, for the UK, heading up the UK film and series publicity teams as well as the UK communications team. She'll oversee UK PR campaigns and global export of UK-produced series such as The Crown, Sex Education and The Witcher. Her team will also oversee UK PR campaigns for all Netflix's global films, series, documentaries, unscripted shows and kids and family titles. Alongside the publicity work, she will head up UK communications more broadly, overseeing areas such as corporate affairs and executive comms.

