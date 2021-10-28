CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Raymond James Reports Record Q4 Revenues

By Jacqueline Sergeant
fa-mag.com
 8 days ago

Raymond James Financial Inc. reported record fourth-quarter net revenues of $2.70 billion, a 30% jump from a year earlier and 9% over the preceding quarter. Also at record levels was quarterly net income, which was at $429 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, and quarterly adjusted net income of $437 million,...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Roku’s Q3 Revenues & Q4 Outlook Disappoint

Roku (ROKU) has posted disappointing third-quarter 2021 revenues and lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue guidance, largely due to the persisting global supply chain disruptions. Following the news, shares of the television streaming platform declined 8.5% in the extended trading session on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenues of $680 million, missing analysts’...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Skyworks Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Skyworks (NASDAQ: SWKS ) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Skyworks announced earnings per share of $2.62 on revenue of $1.31B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $1.3B. Skyworks shares are up 12.07% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Raymond James Bank
Cheddar News

Activision Blizzard Reports Solid Q3 Earnings but Grim Q4 Outlook Worries Investors

John Freeman, VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to break down factors weighing on video game publisher Activision Blizzard as it deals with the fallout from delayed releases and sexual harassment scandals. While not great for business, Freeman also questioned if the issues of the toxic corporate culture could have had an impact on title delays as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Qualcomm beats expectations with record Q4 revenues across the chip business

Qualcomm published better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, with the solid revenue growth across the industries and applications it serves. Qualcomm's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in Q4 came to $2.55. Revenue was $9.32 billion, up 43% year-over-year. Wall Street was expecting earnings of $2.26 on revenue of $8.86...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Chegg Drops 29% as Q4 Guidance Disappoints, Q3 Revenues Miss Estimates

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) plunged 29.1% in the extended trading session on Monday after the education technology company provided disappointing fourth-quarter 2021 guidance. The company has also posted lower-than-expected revenues for the third-quarter 2021. Chegg registered net revenues of $171.9 million, missing the Street’s estimate of $174.54 million. Net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

USA Truck reports record revenue despite scarcity of drivers, equipment

Assisted by rising freight rates and booming demand for capacity, USA Truck Inc. powered its way to revenue of $181 million and earnings per share of 54 cents during the third quarter. It was the second consecutive quarter of record revenue for the Van Buren, Arkansas-based carrier. The third-quarter results...
ECONOMY
financialbuzz.com

Starbucks Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations Despite Prosperous Loyalty Program

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell almost 6% during premarket trading on Friday after it reported unsatisfactory sales growth in China within its fourth quarter. Moreover, the company disclosed a mixed forecast for the next fiscal year. Nevertheless, it also reported a boost in active Starbucks reward members as the industry makes moves to switch to digital in order to increase sales.
MARKETS
TechSpot

Apple Q4 sales deliver record revenue, misses estimates for first time since 2017; supply issues cost firm $6 billion

What just happened? Apple has announced its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter ending September. Although the tech giant reported record revenue of $83.4 billion, it ultimately failed to meet Wall Street expectations. For the period commencing from July until September 25, analysts expected revenue of $84.85 billion. Still,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy