“This is what I love,” Shawn Porter says. “All systems go. I love it.” Porter appears relaxed yet determined in a recent FightHype interview, presented less than a month before his November 20th throwdown with WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford. The fight, which will be a pay per view event, will go down at the Michelob Ulta Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Not surprisingly, its one of the most anticipated battles of 2020. Although he’s not undefeated like his opponent, the 31-3-1 Porter is viewed as the greatest challenge the 37-0 Crawford has yet to meet in the ring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO