A new Endless wave mode is available now on PC for the action gam, Boomerang X. Check out the trailer. Boomerang X has launched its first major update on PC, extending the breakneck boomerang action into an infinite onslaught of enhanced enemies in the mysterious Red Garden, an all-new map. Hurl yourself into Endless Run Mode with a variety of options, changing your shield supply and what power ups you have access to. Depending on your choice these categories make the game more challenging, teeth-clenchingly difficult, or just provide a different flavor. You can even make custom categories. Time to let your recklessness run free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO