After participating in FinTech Finexio’s recent $8 million funding round, Banc of California is mulling the possibility of investing in the startup once again. “We’re the only bank that’s invested in them. So, I think there’s the opportunity for us to play an important role with them,” Jared Wolff, president and CEO of Banc of California, told LA Buisness Journal.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO