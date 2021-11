The UK is likely to face a substantial wave of COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths this winter, new modeling suggests. Even with a booster vaccination program in place, up to 100,000 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19 between now and March 2022, under the most pessimistic scenario according to the report by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, which was released today by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M). However, deaths are projected to be approximately ten-fold lower, reflecting the sustained high level of protection provided by all vaccines against the most severe forms of COVID-19 related disease.

