Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios' 'Nehama' English-Language Adaptation

By Angelique Jackson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in...

Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence sets TV return, revisiting his standup roots in a dark comedy series

In his first regular TV role in seven years, Lawrence will star in in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series Nehama from Topic Studios. Tropic "tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy," per Variety. "When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as 'hilarious, intelligent, and raw,' the series examines what it means 'to seek pleasure and find comfort in the face of tragedy and tackles the timeless challenge of "wanting to have it all" from a uniquely male perspective, with some twists along the way.'" Aside from his legendary 1990s sitcom Martin, Lawrence's only other TV series regular role was with Kelsey Grammer on FX's Partners, a comedy about two Chicago lawyers from vastly different backgrounds that lasted one season in summer 2014. Nehama was created by Reshef Levi and Tomer Shani. "Nehama has heart and real-life complications that drew me to the project,” Lawrence said, announcing the new project and its focus on a contemporary African American family. “I am looking forward to getting back to TV, and this is a perfect fit.”
TV & VIDEOS
Martin Lawrence

Showing 1 - 7 of 7 articles tagged "Martin Lawrence" Martin Lawrence sets TV return, revisiting his standup roots in a dark comedy series. In his first regular TV role in seven years, Lawrence will star in in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed... Posted Tuesday 5/11/21 at 9:06PM EDT.
CELEBRITIES
