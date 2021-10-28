CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Loughlin to pay for two students university fees after admissions scandal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe When Hopes Calls star served two months in jail for her...

The Independent

Lori Loughlin asks judge to let her attend wedding in Mexico

Lori Loughlin has petitioned a judge to allow her to travel to Mexico for an upcoming wedding.Loughlin, who was previously imprisoned along with husband, Mossimo Giannulli for their role in college admissions bribery scandal, is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.In the petition filed with the court, Loughlin claims she has been complying with the terms of her probation since her release from prison after serving two months behind bars.Loughlin also cited the $150,000 (£108,000) fine she has paid and the community service she has done as reasons for why she should be...
SheKnows

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Are Taking Yet Another Trip to Mexico Amidst Their Probation

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are putting their legal troubles behind them as they move forward in their post-prison life, but they aren’t exactly free to move around as they please. The couple is hoping to head down to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico to attend a wedding in November — and they need a judge to give them the green light to travel, per TMZ.
Olivia Jade
Mossimo Giannulli
Lori Loughlin
HuffingtonPost

Lori Loughlin Hugs It Out In First Acting Gig Since Prison In Sneak Peek

Lori Loughlin now has “Hope” after the college admissions scandal derailed her acting career. In a “sneak peek” posted by the GAC Family TV network, the disgraced star is seen hugging screen son Carter Ryan in a scene from “When Hope Calls Christmas.” (Watch the preview above.) It’s Loughlin’s first...
Daily Mail

Lori Loughlin marks return to acting as she appears in first trailer for the When Hope Calls holiday special... after serving jail time for her involvement in the Varsity Blues scandal

Lori Loughlin showcased her return to acting in a recently-released teaser for the upcoming television special, When Hope Calls Christmas. In the clip, the 57-year-old actress was seen reprising her role as Abigail Stanton alongside Carter Ryan in preparation for the premiere of the GAC Family show's second season. This...
Us Weekly

Lori Loughlin ‘Thrilled’ to Return to Work on ‘When Hope Calls’ — and Is Already Talking Next Projects

Back to work! Amid the news that Lori Loughlin would make her acting return on the When Calls the Heart spinoff, she is more than ready to get back to her theatrical roots. “Everyone on set is very excited to have Lori back,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 57-year-old Full House alum’s upcoming arc on When Hope Calls season 2. “The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance.”
International Business Times

Olivia Jade 'Harder' On Herself After College Admissions Scandal Due To Cancel Culture: 'I'm So Scared'

Olivia Jade Giannulli continues to struggle with the fallout from the college admissions scandal. The 22-year-old beauty influencer's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have finished serving their prison sentences for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin is soon returning to television, while Olivia Jade returned to the spotlight on "Dancing With the Stars."
papermag.com

The Trailer for Lori Loughlin's First Post-Prison Show Is Here

Lori Loughlin is back on television. Despite the Full House actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli's infamous involvement in the college admissions scandal, Aunt Becky's still managed to book a gig. Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton and will be appearing in the two-part Season 2 premiere and...
womansday.com

'WCTH' Creator Breaks His Silence After It's Revealed Lori Loughlin Will Join 'When Hope Calls'

It's been a wild time to be a Heartie. Just months after the Internet erupted with passionate pleas for When Calls the Heart writers to change course (#TeamNathan fans know), Deadline revealed that Lori Loughlin is set to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, the former mayor of Hope Valley. This announcement comes more than two years after Hallmark cut ties with the actress following her involvement in the college admissions scandal — some fans have been begging for her return to Hope Valley, others not so much.
CinemaBlend

The Unexpected Way Lori Loughlin Spent Nearly $500,000 After College Admissions Scandal

Audiences who’d been watching and enjoying Lori Loughlin on TV for decades got quite the shock in March of 2019, when the actress (and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli) was indicted on charges in the college admissions scandal. She was eventually sentenced to two months in federal prison, and ordered to do 150 hours of community service, as well as having to pay a fine of $150,000. Now, though, it’s being said that Loughlin actually spent an additional $500,000 after serving time for the scandal in an unexpected way: she sent some kids to college.
