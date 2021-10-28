Lori Loughlin to pay for two students university fees after admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin has petitioned a judge to allow her to travel to Mexico for an upcoming wedding.Loughlin, who was previously imprisoned along with husband, Mossimo Giannulli for their role in college admissions bribery scandal, is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.In the petition filed with the court, Loughlin claims she has been complying with the terms of her probation since her release from prison after serving two months behind bars.Loughlin also cited the $150,000 (£108,000) fine she has paid and the community service she has done as reasons for why she should be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO