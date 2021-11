Being the middle child, even in the royal family, might seem like a drag from time to time. But it seems like Princess Charlotte is doing pretty well for herself. The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has already reached quite a few milestones this year, and she’s reportedly poised to be named the richest young royal of 2021 with quite the staggering net worth. According to a new study from Electric Rides on Cars, per the Evening Standard, Princess Charlotte claimed the first spot on the list of richest kids in 2021. Just behind the 6-year-old in second...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO