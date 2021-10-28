CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Surprises Fans by Shaving His Signature Beard and Mustache

By Hanna Flanagan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean surprised fans by shaving the dark beard and mustache he's been rocking since the '90s. The singer and dancer debuted his drastic transformation on Instagram, writing, "Had to be done! Don't worry, y'all. It will return in a month." "TELL ME WHYY,"...

