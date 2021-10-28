CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘South Park: Post Covid’ Reveals Release Date On Paramount+

By Claire Epting
 6 days ago
The first of two South Park films planned for 2021 is arriving on Paramount+ this November, with the streaming service sharing a brand-new teaser for the exclusive event. The movie, titled South Park: Post COVID, marks the beginning of a lucrative $900 million deal between show creators Matt Stone and Trey...

