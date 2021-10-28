‘South Park: Post Covid’ Reveals Release Date On Paramount+

The Matrix universe is expanding to the blockchain, the latest example in a series of efforts by traditional Hollywood power players to break into the non-fungible token (NFT) space. Later this month Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens inspired by The Matrix franchise and the upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections. Unlike other NFT projects based on Hollywood intellectual property, the Matrix project is instead taking its inspiration from some of the red-hot NFT “avatar” art projects, like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, where the buyers are buying a unique avatar from those worlds. The Matrix NFTs will be released in partnership with the social NFT platform Nifty’s, which will create 100,000 avatars, and will sell...

