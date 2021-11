When Issa Rae’s viral web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl came to an end in 2013, fans of the YouTube project were devastated, wondering where we would get our next fix of the actor, writer, and creator. Rae’s internet debut, initially released in 2011, made a splash during a time when it seemed like everyone was creating web series, but the show stood out for its hilarious yet relatable depiction of life through the shenanigans of an awkward Black girl named J. Thankfully, we wouldn’t have to wait too long to see Rae on our screens again. Shortly after the series finale of ABG, she signed a deal with HBO to bring yet another important story to life: a new project titled Insecure.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO