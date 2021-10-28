Analysing Bitcoin On-chain Data w/ Willy Woo

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Avalanche Foundation said it has launched Blizzard, an over USD 200m fund dedicated to accelerating development, growth, and innovation across the ecosystem of builders and users of the Avalanche (AVAX) public blockchain "and beyond." The fund is composed of contributions from the Foundation, Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Dragonfly Capital, CMS Holdings, among others.
