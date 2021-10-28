Analysing Bitcoin On-chain Data w/ Willy Woo

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital currency prime brokerage Genesis said that its Q3 loan originations reached USD 35.7bn, up over 586% year-on-year and 40% vs Q2 2021. Also, their loan book composition continued adjustments initiated in Q1, with bitcoin (BTC) still losing its share. "While BTC loans increased overall, relative weighting continued to decline as demand reacted to the narrowing basis and the [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust] discount," the firm said.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO