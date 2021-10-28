Trussville PD arrest Birmingham man for receiving stolen property

From The Tribune staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police Department charged a Birmingham man with receiving stolen property on Thursday, October 21.

According to the Trussville Police Department, Marcus Hill of Birmingham was charged with Receiving Stolen Property when a flock camera on Deerfoot Parkway at Trussville Clay Road notified Trussville dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Birmingham. Officers observed the vehicle in the area of I-59 and Deerfoot Parkway and performed a traffic stop on I-59 North near mile marker 147.

Hill was removed from the vehicle and stated that he purchased the vehicle for $100 in Birmingham. When Birmingham Police Department was notified, they confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

Hill was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree. A felony warrant was obtained through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office with a $30,000 bond. Hill was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Friday, October 22.