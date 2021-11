NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO