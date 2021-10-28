CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘So Overrated’: Brian Cox Trashes Slew of Actors in True Logan Roy Style

By AJ McDougall
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a move significantly more choreographed than a dog getting fucked on roller skates, veteran actor Brian Cox has channeled the spirit of his on-screen alter ego, Succession’s Logan Roy, to share his thoughts on other performers. The 75-year-old trashed...

OK! Magazine

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Role, Says Johnny Depp Is 'So Overblown, So Overrated' In Memoir

Brian Cox is not the biggest fan of Johnny Depp. According to a copy of Cox's memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat obtained by USA TODAY, the 75-year-old turned down the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Braveheart actor reportedly wrote that the role "would have a money-spinner" but would have been "thankless", as the film series is "very much the 'Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow' show."
IndieWire

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and More in Brutally Honest Memoir — Where to Pre-Order the Book

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Brian Cox is getting brutally honest in his upcoming memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” In the autobiography, slated for release on January 18, Cox shares his thoughts on several former co-stars and colleagues, including Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Ed Norton, Keanu Reeves, and more. The 75-year-old actor also delivers a scathing critique of Quentin Tarantino, and heartwarming words about Alan Rickman, whom...
Effingham Radio

Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and More In New Book

Succession star Brian Cox slammed several actors in his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. According to The Independent, the book contains particularly harsh words for Johnny Depp. The Scottish actor claims her turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean because he feels Depp is “overblown” and “overrated.
The Independent

Brian Cox rubbishes Johnny Depp, Tarantino and Steven Seagal in new memoir

Brian Cox has taken aim at a number of Hollywood stars in his autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.The veteran actor is currently starring in HBO’s hit, Succession, where he plays the acid tongued tycoon Logan Roy.Some of Cox’s most scathing words are saved for Johnny Depp. Cox turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean and then wrote about the controversial actor: “Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to...
InsideHook

In New Memoir, Brian Cox Offers Candid Takes on Bowie, Depp and More

Over the course of his career, Brian Cox has played a wide range of characters, from a loving father in 25th Hour to a screenwriting expert in Adaptation. He’s played heroes and villains with equal verve, and his role as abusive patriarch Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession has raised his profile even higher. Now, actors with a certain level of experience often have plenty of stories to tell, and Cox has gone the route of many before him with a new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. But what seems to separate this from many a memoir of stage and screen is Cox’s candid approach to telling his life story.
NME

Brian Cox criticises “overrated” Johnny Depp in new memoir

Brian Cox has taken aim at Johnny Depp among other co-stars in his newly released memoir. The Succession star’s tell-all book, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, refers to Depp as “so overblown” and “so overrated.”. “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like...
Esquire

Brian Cox Plays It as It Lies

On the morning that I speak to the actor Brian Cox, star of Succession, Manhunter and Rat in the Skull, the father of his second and current wife actress Nicole Ansari-Cox, has recently passed away. On a Zoom call from London, where he is to promote the new season of Succession, he describes a scene in the days following his father-in-law's death which is rich with dramatic portent. “There are Iranian mourning traditions going on so her father’s body is still in the house, and a robin flew in and sat on his forehead for 10 minutes and then flew off again. Incredible.” Apparently his wife had asked her father to send a message when he had crossed over, Cox tells me from his hotel room. “My father-in-law is only a month older than me and so mortality plays a great part in the story.”
mediaite.com

Brian Cox Says He Worries About Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting On Succession: ‘It’s Intense to Live at that Level’

Brian Cox has confirmed that Jeremy Strong’s method acting can get “complicated” and “intense” on the set of Succession. Cox discussed his experience on the hit series Succession during a recent interview with GQ Hype, opening up about his Strong’s method acting, which Kieran Culkin has already labeled as “challenging.”
