‘So Overrated’: Brian Cox Trashes Slew of Actors in True Logan Roy Style

On the morning that I speak to the actor Brian Cox, star of Succession, Manhunter and Rat in the Skull, the father of his second and current wife actress Nicole Ansari-Cox, has recently passed away. On a Zoom call from London, where he is to promote the new season of Succession, he describes a scene in the days following his father-in-law's death which is rich with dramatic portent. “There are Iranian mourning traditions going on so her father’s body is still in the house, and a robin flew in and sat on his forehead for 10 minutes and then flew off again. Incredible.” Apparently his wife had asked her father to send a message when he had crossed over, Cox tells me from his hotel room. “My father-in-law is only a month older than me and so mortality plays a great part in the story.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO