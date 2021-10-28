Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, October 28

Thursday will be cool and breezy with a 30% chance of showers before noon. A high of just 60 degrees is expected with a low of 49 tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Breezes could gust up to 20 miles per hour. The next few days are likely to...
A cool and mostly dry pattern will continue into the weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. We're seeing more cloud cover tonight, and we can't rule out a few showers. Many of us will stay dry with lows near 50. Some cloud cover will stick around on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The sunshine will be back in full force this weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
Today: A few upper-level clouds will move through ND today but we’ll generally be mostly sunny. Highs will warm to the 50s and 60s with a light southerly wind. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain in the far west. Very warm overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Zak Williams visits Nebraska with healing advice on suicide prevention and mental health. The son of a famous Hollywood actor brought his message of hoe and personal experience to the Omaha metro. Updated: 3 hours ago. A relatively new alert that you may see this winter is a Snow Squall...
Comments / 0