CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A World Series short on drama so far shifts scene to Atlanta

By BEN WALKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3Su5_0cfY6qQ100
1 of 6

ATLANTA (AP) — His day on the diamond almost done, Jose Altuve walked over to a clutch of Astros fans clustered behind the netting down the right field line at Minute Maid Park.

For five minutes, he autographed World Series programs, No. 27 jerseys and other items, many of them for kids. A young girl got a ball with Altuve’s signature and joyfully turned to her mother.

“I’m about to cry,” the mom said Wednesday night.

Altuve’s team liked the signs they saw from him earlier in the evening, too.

In a Fall Classic devoid of drama so far, the big-swinging leadoff man is among the few stars to deliver any huge hits.

Bouncing back from the first three-strikeout game of his postseason career, plus a prolonged slump in the AL Championship Series, Altuve homered and doubled as Houston beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2, tying the matchup at 1-all.

But teammates Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and AL Championship Series MVP Yordan Alvarez have been mostly silent. Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario haven’t done much damage for the Braves, either.

“You can be 0 for 20, but what about if you get the big hit? So that’s what playoffs is about,” Altuve said. “I don’t care if I went 0 for 5 last night.”

As Astros manager Dusty Baker said: “My dad used to tell me it’s OK to get down, just don’t stay down. So he didn’t stay down.”

After a rainy day off, they’ll play Game 3 Friday night at Truist Park, provided the weather is OK. Luis Garcia is set to pitch for the Astros against Ian Anderson. Both of them threw well in the games their teams won to clinch these spots.

It will be the first World Series pairing of rookie starters since the 2006 opener.

That night, Anthony Reyes led St. Louis over Detroit and its newcomer, Justin Verlander. This season, Verlander was on Houston’s injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Astros reserve Marwin Gonzalez is the only player who has batted against the other team’s starter.

“Hank Aaron used to say, if you’ve never faced a pitcher, you initiate him right away and then kind of kill his spirits,” Baker said. “So hopefully, we can initiate him.”

At 23, Anderson is already an October veteran. He’s made seven postseason starts in two years, going 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA.

“He’s been through a lot in a short major league career, a lot of big experiences, pitched a lot of big games here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

Garcia, meanwhile, will be forced to bat with no designated hitter in the National League park.

“I like to hit,” said Garcia, who’s hitless in six career at-bats.

The Braves are 5-0 at home this year in the playoffs and are expecting a loud crowd.

“The atmosphere is awesome. Like I say, Braves country is real. It’s real,” Snitker said.

The Astros haven’t visited Truist Park since 2017, the year it opened, meaning many of their players will be seeing it for the first time. The Astros hoped to work out at the stadium Thursday to get familiar with the “dimensions and the caroms and the corners,” Baker said, but rain limited their activity.

The tarp covered the field all day and a few Astros tossed the ball in the outfield before the drizzle turned to showers. The temperatures were in the 50s — a far cry from Houston — and the same kind of weather was in the forecast for Game 3.

Altuve helped the Astros earn their split at home. A postseason perennial, the All-Star second baseman pushed aside a 3-for-24 skid in the ALCS and a hitless opener against the Braves.

Altuve tied former Yankees star Bernie Williams for second on the career postseason home run list with 22, trailing only the 29 by Manny Ramirez.

To Baker, there was nothing surprising about Altuve’s performance. And he figures the other Astros infielders -- Correa, Bregman and Yuli Gurriel -- also will play key roles.

“They expect good things to happen and they expect to play well. They expect to do good. I found that out last year,” he said.

“We had some guys struggling and they said, well, wait till the playoffs, and we barely squeaked in,” he said. “They said, hey, man, we’re going to turn it on in the playoffs. I haven’t seen many people in this game who can kind of turn it on when they want to.”

Altuve has shown that. In 11 seasons, he’s averaged a home run every 35 at-bats in the regular season; in 75 postseason games, he’s homered once every 14 at-bats.

Baker recalled a slugger he managed in San Francisco, and a speedster who played across the Bay.

“Come to mind like Barry Bonds. He’s like, I’m going to take over this game today, and he takes it over. Rickey Henderson says, hey, man, I’m going to steal three or four bases, and I’m going to take this game over by myself,” Baker said.

“Like I said, you don’t find many players like that, where they have the ability or the mindset or the mind control to do it,” he said.

___

AP freelance writer Joshua Koch contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Rickey Henderson
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
NFL
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Astros#Ap#The Atlanta Braves 7 2#Al Championship Series#Nlcs
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: How much will Freddie Freeman’s new contract cost?

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Braves organist had savage way of taunting Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve is not exactly Mr. Popular these days, especially whenever he is playing on the road. But the reception that he got at Truist Park on Friday was particularly savage. The Houston Astros infielder Altuve heard it from the Atlanta Braves crowd as he led off Game 3 of...
MLB
FanSided

How many teams have come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?

Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
MLB
WJBF

With pitchers fried, Braves’ Fried tries to win World Series

By BEN WALKER HOUSTON (AP) — At this point, they’re all fried. Starters, openers, closers and the rest of them. So many pitching changes by the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, it’s sometimes hard to keep track of who’s on the mound. “Everybody that’s in the World Series right now is gassed, everybody,” Braves manager […]
MLB
thewarriorwire.org

Atlanta Braves: World Series Contenders or Pretenders

The Atlanta Braves have found themselves in familiar territory. For back-to-back years, the team is within one game of the “October Classic,” but manager Brian Snitker and the rest of the ball club are hoping for a different result this time around. 2020 ended in disappointment for Braves fans when they blew a 3-1 lead to the eventual world champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers, but can a team riddled with injuries since the All-Star break actually secure their spot in the history books, or are they destined to repeat history?
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

637K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy