CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mötley Crüe as secret agents? There's a comic book for that

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wM5cs_0cfY6ibR00

All this time they were singing about “Girls, Girls, Girls,” Mötley Crüe was just keeping us distracted.

In reality, their true purpose runs much deeper than that.

OK, that last bit may have been embellished juuussssttttt a little bit, but a brand new graphic novel is set to depict Mötley Crüe as secret government agents.

“Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission,” a teaser of the graphic novel reads.

“Now, as Vince Neil , Nikki Sixx , Tommy Lee , Mick Mars emerge from self-imposed exile from all corners of the globe, the REAL story behind the band can finally be told… as the exploits of Mötley Crüe working as special undercover government operatives are revealed in this graphic novel.”

The Dirt: Declassified is the latest graphic novel from Z2 Comics as the out-of-this-world story of Mötley Crüe is set to be told in a brand new fashion.

“Mötley Crüe remains the one group whose live show in the ‘80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it’s obvious why.” Z2 Senior Editor Rantz Hoseley told Loudwire . “We’re proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they’ve been forced to cover up for decades… we guarantee you aren’t ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel.”

The Dirt: Declassified will be released on April 1, 2022. You can preorder the novel and check out a sneak peek at what’s inside at Z2 Comics’ website .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

The honest new memoir from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is already an Amazon bestseller

Mötley Crüe legend Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. Released on October 19th, the memoir quickly rose to the top position on Amazon’s rock music books chart, as reported by Rolling Stone. At the time of writing, it’s maintained that position, and also remains in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming

Motley Crue's The Dirt is getting a comic book makeover with the news that the band has teamed with Z2 Comics for the release of the 'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified" graphic novel. Z2 will be releasing the book on April of 2022 via their webstore in various formats including...
ENTERTAINMENT
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Would Love To' Make Some New Music With MÖTLEY CRÜE

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Mick Mars
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Tommy Lee
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE To Release 'The Dirt: Declassified' Graphic Novel

MÖTLEY CRÜE may be responsible for blazing a path of hard rock and chaos for the past 40 years, netting seven platinum and multi-platinum albums alongside global album sales exceeding 100 million. But this spring, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars come in from the cold to reveal their greatest accomplishment of all: protecting the world at all costs as covert government agents.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MetalSucks

Nikki Sixx Offers Update on Vince Neil After Mötley Crüe Singer’s Stage Fall

Members of Mötley Crüe had a rough go of it last week, with both drummer Tommy Lee and singer Vince Neil sustaining separate slip-and-fall incidents. While the only collateral damage of Lee’s mishap was some wet clothes, Neil’s, which took place mid-show with his solo band (video), resulted in some broken ribs, a trip to the hospital and doctor-mandated down time.
MUSIC
foxla.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx reveals his past in new memoir

For many men it's hard to open up about a traumatic childhood and it's particularly tough if you live your life as a carefree rock star. But Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx is putting it all out there in his new memoir 'THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx'. He's also got a new album out with his band 'Sixx:A.M.' and the new single “The First 21”, which is inspired by his book and life.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX's First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Ended Up Playing With MÖTLEY CRÜE

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", his new book which looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir was released October 19 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It is also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Z2 Comics#Instagram
MusicRadar.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took bass, guitar and vocal lessons during lockdown

It's never too late to learn more – not even after you've had a key part in selling more than 100 million albums. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx isn't shy about letting the world know he took bass guitar lessons during lockdown to enhance his playing, and while he was at it he took guitar and vocal tuition too.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx says Mötley Crüe ‘didn’t want to expose fans’ to COVID on tour

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has spoken out about the band’s choice to delay The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, saying they “didn’t want to expose our fans to COVID”. Speaking to USA Today, Nikki Sixx was asked if he believed the show would finally go ahead after being rescheduled to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

NEW YORK (AP) — Before he was a heavy metal icon, he sold lightbulbs. Before he shouted at the devil, he shouted at his mom. Before he was Nikki Sixx, he was Franklin Feranna. The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist — and Jackson resident — looks back at his formative...
JACKSON, WY
Seattle Times

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on how Seattle shaped his music

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was a skinny, troubled 10th grader named Frank Feranna in 1974 when he boarded a Greyhound bus destined for Seattle. Sixx recalls in his new book, “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” released earlier this month, that while Seattle was only one state over from his home in Jerome, Idaho, “I may as well have landed on Mars.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

45K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy