Multnomah County invites the public to review and comment on its annual report regarding its stormwater management plan. The county has stormwater management responsibility on county-owned roadways in the cities of Fairview, Troutdale, and Wood Village, the county-owned Willamette River bridges, and urban pockets of unincorporated Multnomah County. The Stormwater Management Plan is designed to minimize the impact from roadways, development, and county operations on water quality. The plan consists of seven categories of best management practices that provide a comprehensive approach to reduce stormwater pollution. These include activities such as catch basin cleaning, street sweeping, public education, land use permitting, and capital improvements.

