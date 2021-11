Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll of course do our best to take that on — and while we’re at it, also look ahead!. So where should we kick things off here? We suppose that the natural place is, of course, sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the police drama on the air tonight. After getting a solid four weeks’ worth of episodes over the course of this month, we are now at the first real break in the action this season. Be prepared for Blue Bloods to return when we get around to Friday, November 5 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time with an episode entitled “Good Intentions.”

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO