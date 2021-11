Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Going back to my days in an integrated delivery network, the concept is that nephrologists would complain that they were seeing patients, and if you went back and looked at their chart, their GFR [glomerular filtration rate] was rising and rising, and they were getting the patient referred to them later than they should have. Or there was information in the chart, but it wasn’t being acted on. Do you think these quality measures spur that level of action that was missing 10 years ago?

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO