We have been getting several deals on LG smart TVs over the last few days, but a few more can’t hurt. We have recently spotted the LG OLED A1 Series selling for as low as $897 on its 48-inch model after receiving a 25 percent discount that will get $303 savings to anyone who wishes to purchase one. If you want a larger display, we recommend you check out the 77-inch model since it’s the one getting the second-best discount of the bunch, as you can pick one up for $2,697 after a $503 discount. And just like yesterday, all these devices will get you six free months of HBO Max, in case you’re interested.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO