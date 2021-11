Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their new single "Fighting Gravity", which comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Echo". Aaron Pauley had this to say about the track, "Fighting Gravity is about learning to let go, while also recognizing the impermanence and shortness of life. We think we're in control of so much, but we're really not, and that existential dilemma is at the foundation of the human condition."

